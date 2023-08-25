9 Thrilling Thai Restaurants in San Francisco

Muukata6395 might be San Francisco’s first and only restaurant specializing in mu kratha, a style of Thai barbecue where diners grill their food on a table-top charcoal grill. Open since March 2023, it keeps the lights on until midnight — a serious boon to the Richmond District’s night owls — and diners can choose between a small or large set for barbecue. Each includes a chef’s choice assortment of raw meat, seafood, and vegetables cooked on the metal mu kratha pan, with broth and two dipping sauces for the meats.