 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

15 Knockout Sports Bars in San Francisco

15 Eye-Catching Private Dining Rooms in San Francisco

15 Quintessential San Francisco Coffee Shops

More in San Francisco See more maps
Patricia Chang

9 Thrilling Thai Restaurants in San Francisco

The city’s finest Thai restaurants span Michelin-starred stunners and cozy neighborhood standbys

by Lauren Saria
View as Map
by Lauren Saria
Patricia Chang

For fans of food that’s spicy, sour, and acidic, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as Thai cuisine. That is, assuming diners explore all that the Southeast Asian country’s food has to offer beyond familiar dishes such as pad thai and yellow curry. In San Francisco, Thai food fans have a broad range of restaurant styles and specialties to choose from including an upscale Thai restaurant that approaches classic dishes with a Californian sensibility and, of course, casual neighborhood favorites well-suited for weeknight dinners.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Nari

Copy Link

Chef and owner Pim Techamuanvivit’s Nari, located on the ground floor of the Hotel Kabuki in Japantown, earned its first Michelin star in June thanks, no doubt, in part to the talents of chef de cuisine Meghan Clark. In an elegant and airy dining room, the Nari team draws diners with sharable portions of chicken stir-fried with sweet and spicy curry paste or eggplant in bumbai curry. For a full taste of what the restaurant has to offer, opt for the $125 chef’s pick menu.

1625 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 868-6274
(415) 868-6274
Fried mushrooms in curry paste and stir-fried skirt steak at Nari Lauren Saria

Also featured in:

Kin Khao

Copy Link

This Michelin Guide-listed Thai restaurant is tucked inside the Parc 55 hotel near Union Square — but it’s no tourist trap. Owner Pim Techamuanvivit and chef de cuisine Adam Sproat pack plenty of flavor into California-ized versions of familiar Thai dishes like the mushroom har mok made with coconut cream and served with crispy rice cakes or the plah pla muek, a tangy plate of charred local squid.

55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 362-7456
(415) 362-7456
Mushroom har mok at Kin Khao. Lauren Saria

Also featured in:

Sai Jai Thai

Copy Link

Venture to this humble restaurant in the Tenderloin, allegedly a favorite of movie star Keanu Reeves, classic and unabashedly spicy Thai cuisine. Per the San Francisco Chronicle, the most famous dish on the menu is the barbecue pork shoulder, which gets coated in a fish sauce marinade before being grilled. The restaurant offers delivery in-house (though in a limited capacity due to staffing) and is available via Doordash.

771 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 673-5774
(415) 673-5774

Prik Hom

Copy Link

Find this low-key Thai restaurant in a small space on Geary Boulevard. The Michelin Guide-listed restaurant comes from siblings Tanya and Jim Suwanpanya, the latter of whom brings fine dining experience to the endeavor. It explains why dishes such as scallops in lemongrass and a dessert of ice cream smoked over a candle tableside show so much finesse. You can’t go wrong with any of the curries, which hold nothing back in terms of spice.

3226 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 689-0652
(415) 689-0652
Lauren Saria

Muukata6395

Copy Link

Muukata6395 might be San Francisco’s first and only restaurant specializing in mu kratha, a style of Thai barbecue where diners grill their food on a table-top charcoal grill. Open since March 2023, it keeps the lights on until midnight — a serious boon to the Richmond District’s night owls — and diners can choose between a small or large set for barbecue. Each includes a chef’s choice assortment of raw meat, seafood, and vegetables cooked on the metal mu kratha pan, with broth and two dipping sauces for the meats.

4217 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 429-4956
(415) 429-4956
Scenes of mu kratha, or Thai-style barbecue, from San Francisco restaurant Muukata6395 Muukata6395

Lers Ros Thai

Copy Link

Lers Ros Thai sports three locations across the city, making it a popular option for a casual weekday lunch or takeout option for a night in. The all-day menu can only be described as sprawling, spanning dozens of options for appetizers, salads, noodles, and curries. Owner-chef Tom Silargorn doesn’t shy away from serving some unexpected protein options (think quail in chile paste or sir-fried frog legs) but you can also order pad see ew, green and yellow curry, or tom yum soup.

307 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 874-9661
(415) 874-9661

Kothai Republic

Copy Link

The Inner Sunset neighborhood packs this corner restaurant that blends Korean and Thai foods for a dining experience that’s notable even in the area’s crowded dining scene. For a more classic Thai option in the area, you’ll want Marnee on Irving, but Kothai small plates like kimchi rice balls and a riff on ceviche stand out for being well-executed and flavor-packed.

1398 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 742-4058
(415) 742-4058

Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine

Copy Link

This growing chain has planted outposts across the Bay Area, plus in Los Angeles and Portland, and remains popular for noodle soups, red and green curries, rice paper rolls, and house specialties like Thai southern-style fried chicken. But what Farmhouse might be best known for is its highly aesthetic design — think faux flowers that crawl up the wall, glowing neon signs, and colorful cocktails tailor-made for Instagram.

710 Florida St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 814-2920
(415) 814-2920
The contents of the “Lao Table” takeout from Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

Funky Elephant SF

Copy Link

For years, fans had to head to the East Bay for a taste of chef Supasit Puttikaew’s Thai comfort food at Funky Elephant. But as of July, there’s an outpost in the city on Valencia Street. The favorites include party wings and yum kai dao, or fried egg salad, along with Puttikaew’s take on kao mun gai, a poached chicken dish with a fermented soybean sauce.

1270 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 400-5741
(415) 400-5741
Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Nari

1625 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115

Chef and owner Pim Techamuanvivit’s Nari, located on the ground floor of the Hotel Kabuki in Japantown, earned its first Michelin star in June thanks, no doubt, in part to the talents of chef de cuisine Meghan Clark. In an elegant and airy dining room, the Nari team draws diners with sharable portions of chicken stir-fried with sweet and spicy curry paste or eggplant in bumbai curry. For a full taste of what the restaurant has to offer, opt for the $125 chef’s pick menu.

1625 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 868-6274
(415) 868-6274
Fried mushrooms in curry paste and stir-fried skirt steak at Nari Lauren Saria

Kin Khao

55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco, CA 94102

This Michelin Guide-listed Thai restaurant is tucked inside the Parc 55 hotel near Union Square — but it’s no tourist trap. Owner Pim Techamuanvivit and chef de cuisine Adam Sproat pack plenty of flavor into California-ized versions of familiar Thai dishes like the mushroom har mok made with coconut cream and served with crispy rice cakes or the plah pla muek, a tangy plate of charred local squid.

55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 362-7456
(415) 362-7456
Mushroom har mok at Kin Khao. Lauren Saria

Sai Jai Thai

771 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94109

Venture to this humble restaurant in the Tenderloin, allegedly a favorite of movie star Keanu Reeves, classic and unabashedly spicy Thai cuisine. Per the San Francisco Chronicle, the most famous dish on the menu is the barbecue pork shoulder, which gets coated in a fish sauce marinade before being grilled. The restaurant offers delivery in-house (though in a limited capacity due to staffing) and is available via Doordash.

771 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 673-5774
(415) 673-5774

Prik Hom

3226 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118

Find this low-key Thai restaurant in a small space on Geary Boulevard. The Michelin Guide-listed restaurant comes from siblings Tanya and Jim Suwanpanya, the latter of whom brings fine dining experience to the endeavor. It explains why dishes such as scallops in lemongrass and a dessert of ice cream smoked over a candle tableside show so much finesse. You can’t go wrong with any of the curries, which hold nothing back in terms of spice.

3226 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 689-0652
(415) 689-0652
Lauren Saria

Muukata6395

4217 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118

Muukata6395 might be San Francisco’s first and only restaurant specializing in mu kratha, a style of Thai barbecue where diners grill their food on a table-top charcoal grill. Open since March 2023, it keeps the lights on until midnight — a serious boon to the Richmond District’s night owls — and diners can choose between a small or large set for barbecue. Each includes a chef’s choice assortment of raw meat, seafood, and vegetables cooked on the metal mu kratha pan, with broth and two dipping sauces for the meats.

4217 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 429-4956
(415) 429-4956
Scenes of mu kratha, or Thai-style barbecue, from San Francisco restaurant Muukata6395 Muukata6395

Lers Ros Thai

307 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Lers Ros Thai sports three locations across the city, making it a popular option for a casual weekday lunch or takeout option for a night in. The all-day menu can only be described as sprawling, spanning dozens of options for appetizers, salads, noodles, and curries. Owner-chef Tom Silargorn doesn’t shy away from serving some unexpected protein options (think quail in chile paste or sir-fried frog legs) but you can also order pad see ew, green and yellow curry, or tom yum soup.

307 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 874-9661
(415) 874-9661

Kothai Republic

1398 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122

The Inner Sunset neighborhood packs this corner restaurant that blends Korean and Thai foods for a dining experience that’s notable even in the area’s crowded dining scene. For a more classic Thai option in the area, you’ll want Marnee on Irving, but Kothai small plates like kimchi rice balls and a riff on ceviche stand out for being well-executed and flavor-packed.

1398 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 742-4058
(415) 742-4058

Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine

710 Florida St, San Francisco, CA 94110

This growing chain has planted outposts across the Bay Area, plus in Los Angeles and Portland, and remains popular for noodle soups, red and green curries, rice paper rolls, and house specialties like Thai southern-style fried chicken. But what Farmhouse might be best known for is its highly aesthetic design — think faux flowers that crawl up the wall, glowing neon signs, and colorful cocktails tailor-made for Instagram.

710 Florida St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 814-2920
(415) 814-2920
The contents of the “Lao Table” takeout from Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Patricia Chang

Funky Elephant SF

1270 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110

For years, fans had to head to the East Bay for a taste of chef Supasit Puttikaew’s Thai comfort food at Funky Elephant. But as of July, there’s an outpost in the city on Valencia Street. The favorites include party wings and yum kai dao, or fried egg salad, along with Puttikaew’s take on kao mun gai, a poached chicken dish with a fermented soybean sauce.

1270 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 400-5741
(415) 400-5741
Patricia Chang

Related Maps