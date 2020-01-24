 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

19 Restaurants for Juicy Dumplings in San Francisco

Where to Eat and Drink Near Monterey and Carmel

11 Affordable Wine Country Restaurants

Vegan longanisa chorizo tacos from Señor Sisig.
Vegan longanisa chorizo tacos from Señor Sisig.
Senor Sisig

14 Great Vegan Restaurants to Try in San Francisco

These are the best places to get your plant on

by Paolo Bicchieri and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Vegan longanisa chorizo tacos from Señor Sisig.
| Senor Sisig
by Paolo Bicchieri and Eater Staff Updated

It’s not easy to capture all of the vegan dining options in the Bay Area. From Corte Madera to San Mateo there are plenty of restaurants that have always been able to hold the fish sauce or sub bacon for avocado. The East Bay in particular has a lot of firepower in pop-ups and newcomers including Lion Dance Cafe, Mishmish, and Malibu’s Burgers to name a few. Plus, Cafe Ohlone has brought attention to plant-based Indigenous dishes and cooking methods, such as black oak acorn bread and dandelion soup.

Trying to account for all the ways Northern Californians bring plants to the front of the palette is like trying to name every state capital – as in, it’s really hard. So getting some of it down pat seems a decent place to start. Here’s a list of 14 vegan restaurants in San Francisco that leave the animal products off the plate.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Wildseed

Copy Link
2000 Union St
San Francisco, CA 94123
415-872-7350
415-872-7350
Visit Website

Wildseed, Adriano Paganini’s plant-based restaurant and bar, is one of the buzziest players on the scene, with a menu of local, vegan, and seasonally-driven dishes like “neatball” masala and a rigatoni bolognese (with Impossible “meat”). The Meyer lemon cheesecake feels and tastes so genuinely cheesy you’ll think a mistake has been made.

The bright bar area at Wildseed in Cow Hollow Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

2. Vegan Picnic

Copy Link
1323 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 508-6736
(415) 508-6736
Visit Website

This fully plant-based “vegan comfort food” restaurant is down to just its Polk location, but it’s open for business and ready to dole out all kinds of vegan treats. Its menu offers a bounty of mock meat offerings, including fake tri-tip, counterfeit crab cakes, and faux chicken with gluten-free waffles.

A cheeseburger from Vegan Picnic Vegan Picnic/Facebook

3. Nourish Cafe

Copy Link
189 6th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 571-8780
(415) 571-8780
Visit Website

Nourish Cafe has two locations in San Francisco: one in the Inner Richmond, and another at 1030 Hyde Street in Nob Hill. Completely plant-based, the restaurants serve juice, smoothies, bowls, and sandwiches for breakfast and lunch (the Nob Hill location also offers dinner).

4. Golden Era Vegan

Copy Link
395 Golden Gate Ave
San Francisco, CA 94102

Long before the Impossible Burger, Golden Era was confounding vegans with its fake “chicken” and “beef” in flavorful Chinese dishes. It’s worth nothing this spot is owned and operated by followers of Supreme Master Ching Hai, so while the food is indeed delicious, folks uncomfortable with religious propaganda should probably steer clear.

Also Featured in:

5. The Flying Falafel

Copy Link
1051 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 964-1003
(415) 964-1003
Visit Website

The Flying Falafel’s Middle Eastern menu is all vegan, and much of it is available with gluten-free options, as well. That means a “chick’n” shawarma and falafel that’s free from meat cross-contamination.

A table of food from The Flying Falafel The Flying Falafel

Also Featured in:

6. BAIA

Copy Link
300 Grove St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 861-0625
(415) 861-0625
Visit Website

The first weekend vegan Italian comfort spot Baia opened for takeout in the massive Hayes Valley space that once housed Jardiniere, it sold out of popular dishes like its plant-based mozzarella sticks in a flash. The restaurant is the first San Francisco spot in plant-based empire-builder Matthew Kenney’s domain, and the first outing by tech/philanthropy vets Kyle and Tracy Vogt, who worked with Kenney to develop the all-vegan menu.

Vegan Italian food from Baia Courtesy Matthew Kenney

Also Featured in:

7. Souvla

Copy Link
517 Hayes St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 400-5458
(415) 400-5458
Visit Website

The Greek fast casual chain, which just linked up with Square Pie Guys, partnered with Black Sheep Foods to be the first restaurant in San Francisco to offer plant-based lamb. Now eaters can try the alternative, also the restaurant’s first menu change in its career of serving Mediterranean food, at any of the locations around the Bay.

A gyro at Souvla Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

8. Wholesome Bakery

Copy Link
299 Divisadero St
San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 343-5414
(415) 343-5414
Visit Website

Wholesome Bakery isn’t just vegan, it’s also free of gluten, soy, and trans fats. At the Divisadero Street cafe you can find a solid selection of sandwiches, bowls, and salads, but go for the baked goods, including indulgence-worthy brownies, cookies, and cakes. Online ordering is available here, and local delivery is free.

A dessert from Wholesome Bakery Wholesome Bakery

9. Gracias Madre

Copy Link
2211 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 683-1346
(415) 683-1346
Visit Website

The owners of Gracias Madre have found themselves embroiled in numerous controversies over the years, but since its opening in 2010 the restaurant has been a standby for vegans who crave Mexican food and don’t want to grill restaurant staff on matters like bean preparation. Vegetables are the centerpiece of most dishes, and there are enough nut-cheese preparations to make some meat eaters feel like they’re not missing all that much.

Vegan Tacos Gracias Madre Gracias Madre

10. Vegan Mob (food truck)

Copy Link
701 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Visit Website

Oakland barbecue sensation Vegan Mob has yet to expand to San Francisco with a brick-and-mortar restaurant, but for now fans can find a food truck parked on the corner of Valencia and 18th streets. Place your order online for pick up and choose from tacos, sandwiches, or any of the mob plates, which come loaded with your favorite protein and a few sides.

Vegan Mob/Instagram

11. Senor Sisig Vegano

Copy Link
701 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Visit Website

Down the street from Vegan Mob’s food truck, you can now visit Senor Sisig’s first brick and mortar location. The food truck success story serves a meat-free menu of Filipino-inspired dishes including burritos stuffed with adobo garlic rice and fries topped with your choice of protein, nacho cheese, sour cream, guac, and pico de gallo.

Vegan pork California sisig burrito Señor Sisig

12. Cha-Ya Vegetarian Japanese Restaurant

Copy Link
762 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 252-7825
(415) 252-7825

Cha-Ya serves some of the tastiest — and prettiest — vegan Japanese fare you can find in the city, including delicate salads, hearty noodle dishes, and inventive sushi rolls. They’re open for dine-in on a first come, first served basis. The restaurant closes at 8 p.m. but get there by 7:45 p.m. if you want to place your name on the list.

13. Beach'N SF

Copy Link
4300 Judah St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 682-4961
(415) 682-4961
Visit Website

Michael Petite’s first vegan hangout Judahlicious, which is just up the street on Judah Avenue, serves bowls and smoothies for a bit of lighter fare. Beach’n and its riffs on breakfast burritos and scrambles are worth trying, if the numerous other attempts to encourage diners to get hyped on Michael Petite’s restaurants haven’t yet worked already.

Also Featured in:

14. The Vegan Hood Chefs

Copy Link
(415) 574-8203
(415) 574-8203
Visit Website

Ronnisha Johnson and Rheema Calloway have been doing the vegan thing for a good while now, and they’ve just recently brought their services to Spark Social for a nighttime pop-up. Right now they’ve got surf and turf fries, tacos, and papaya “poke” on the menu Fridays at Spark Social.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Wildseed

2000 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94123
The bright bar area at Wildseed in Cow Hollow Patricia Chang

Wildseed, Adriano Paganini’s plant-based restaurant and bar, is one of the buzziest players on the scene, with a menu of local, vegan, and seasonally-driven dishes like “neatball” masala and a rigatoni bolognese (with Impossible “meat”). The Meyer lemon cheesecake feels and tastes so genuinely cheesy you’ll think a mistake has been made.

2000 Union St
San Francisco, CA 94123
415-872-7350
Visit Website

2. Vegan Picnic

1323 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
A cheeseburger from Vegan Picnic Vegan Picnic/Facebook

This fully plant-based “vegan comfort food” restaurant is down to just its Polk location, but it’s open for business and ready to dole out all kinds of vegan treats. Its menu offers a bounty of mock meat offerings, including fake tri-tip, counterfeit crab cakes, and faux chicken with gluten-free waffles.

1323 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 508-6736
Visit Website

3. Nourish Cafe

189 6th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118

Nourish Cafe has two locations in San Francisco: one in the Inner Richmond, and another at 1030 Hyde Street in Nob Hill. Completely plant-based, the restaurants serve juice, smoothies, bowls, and sandwiches for breakfast and lunch (the Nob Hill location also offers dinner).

189 6th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 571-8780
Visit Website

4. Golden Era Vegan

395 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102

Long before the Impossible Burger, Golden Era was confounding vegans with its fake “chicken” and “beef” in flavorful Chinese dishes. It’s worth nothing this spot is owned and operated by followers of Supreme Master Ching Hai, so while the food is indeed delicious, folks uncomfortable with religious propaganda should probably steer clear.

395 Golden Gate Ave
San Francisco, CA 94102

5. The Flying Falafel

1051 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103
A table of food from The Flying Falafel The Flying Falafel

The Flying Falafel’s Middle Eastern menu is all vegan, and much of it is available with gluten-free options, as well. That means a “chick’n” shawarma and falafel that’s free from meat cross-contamination.

1051 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 964-1003
Visit Website

6. BAIA

300 Grove St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Vegan Italian food from Baia Courtesy Matthew Kenney

The first weekend vegan Italian comfort spot Baia opened for takeout in the massive Hayes Valley space that once housed Jardiniere, it sold out of popular dishes like its plant-based mozzarella sticks in a flash. The restaurant is the first San Francisco spot in plant-based empire-builder Matthew Kenney’s domain, and the first outing by tech/philanthropy vets Kyle and Tracy Vogt, who worked with Kenney to develop the all-vegan menu.

300 Grove St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 861-0625
Visit Website

7. Souvla

517 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102
A gyro at Souvla Patricia Chang

The Greek fast casual chain, which just linked up with Square Pie Guys, partnered with Black Sheep Foods to be the first restaurant in San Francisco to offer plant-based lamb. Now eaters can try the alternative, also the restaurant’s first menu change in its career of serving Mediterranean food, at any of the locations around the Bay.

517 Hayes St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 400-5458
Visit Website

8. Wholesome Bakery

299 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117
A dessert from Wholesome Bakery Wholesome Bakery

Wholesome Bakery isn’t just vegan, it’s also free of gluten, soy, and trans fats. At the Divisadero Street cafe you can find a solid selection of sandwiches, bowls, and salads, but go for the baked goods, including indulgence-worthy brownies, cookies, and cakes. Online ordering is available here, and local delivery is free.

299 Divisadero St
San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 343-5414
Visit Website

9. Gracias Madre

2211 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Vegan Tacos Gracias Madre Gracias Madre

The owners of Gracias Madre have found themselves embroiled in numerous controversies over the years, but since its opening in 2010 the restaurant has been a standby for vegans who crave Mexican food and don’t want to grill restaurant staff on matters like bean preparation. Vegetables are the centerpiece of most dishes, and there are enough nut-cheese preparations to make some meat eaters feel like they’re not missing all that much.

2211 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 683-1346
Visit Website

10. Vegan Mob (food truck)

701 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Vegan Mob/Instagram

Oakland barbecue sensation Vegan Mob has yet to expand to San Francisco with a brick-and-mortar restaurant, but for now fans can find a food truck parked on the corner of Valencia and 18th streets. Place your order online for pick up and choose from tacos, sandwiches, or any of the mob plates, which come loaded with your favorite protein and a few sides.

701 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Visit Website

11. Senor Sisig Vegano

701 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Vegan pork California sisig burrito Señor Sisig

Down the street from Vegan Mob’s food truck, you can now visit Senor Sisig’s first brick and mortar location. The food truck success story serves a meat-free menu of Filipino-inspired dishes including burritos stuffed with adobo garlic rice and fries topped with your choice of protein, nacho cheese, sour cream, guac, and pico de gallo.

701 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Visit Website

12. Cha-Ya Vegetarian Japanese Restaurant

762 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Cha-Ya serves some of the tastiest — and prettiest — vegan Japanese fare you can find in the city, including delicate salads, hearty noodle dishes, and inventive sushi rolls. They’re open for dine-in on a first come, first served basis. The restaurant closes at 8 p.m. but get there by 7:45 p.m. if you want to place your name on the list.

762 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 252-7825

13. Beach'N SF

4300 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122

Michael Petite’s first vegan hangout Judahlicious, which is just up the street on Judah Avenue, serves bowls and smoothies for a bit of lighter fare. Beach’n and its riffs on breakfast burritos and scrambles are worth trying, if the numerous other attempts to encourage diners to get hyped on Michael Petite’s restaurants haven’t yet worked already.

4300 Judah St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 682-4961
Visit Website

14. The Vegan Hood Chefs

San Francisco, CA 94124

Ronnisha Johnson and Rheema Calloway have been doing the vegan thing for a good while now, and they’ve just recently brought their services to Spark Social for a nighttime pop-up. Right now they’ve got surf and turf fries, tacos, and papaya “poke” on the menu Fridays at Spark Social.

(415) 574-8203
Visit Website

Related Maps