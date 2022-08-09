13 Knockout Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in San Jose and the South Bay

13 Knockout Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in San Jose and the South Bay

Gone are the days when vegans were limited to salads. Today’s plant-based dining scene is diverse and plentiful, with a top-tier selection of vegan and vegetarian restaurants that can satisfy the cravings of both omnivores and meat eaters. Whether it’s chow mein, nachos, spring rolls, soups, burgers or pizza, the South Bay’s restaurants challenge notions of vegan and vegetarian cuisine, and many also support local farms and encourage sustainable eating practices.

For those looking for standout plant-based dining options in the area, here are some knockout options.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.