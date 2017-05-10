18 Exciting Wine Bars in San Francisco

For some, the words “wine bar” still conjure cliché lounges from the ’90s, when buttery Chardonnays were the drink of the day. But a new generation has paved the way for a diverse selection of varietals, styles, and environments in which to enjoy them. Now, San Francisco wine bars come in a wild array of shapes and sizes to suit every mood. Wander into a lush wine bar-slash-plant shop, dance the night away under a shimmering disco ball, or take a trip to Spain without leaving the Mission. Here are 18 exciting places to drink wine in San Francisco right now.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.