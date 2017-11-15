22 Premier Wineries With Excellent Food in Napa Valley

More and more Napa Valley tasting rooms are upping the ante and serving their wines the way they were meant to be sipped: with food. These wineries are foregoing the obligatory cheese and charcuterie board for fun, creative, and satisfying experiences, prepared by some seriously talented chefs — many of whom come from the Michelin-starred fine dining scene. Ranging from small bites to multi-course meals to caviar dreams, you’ll never want to go back to simply bellying up to the tasting bar.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.