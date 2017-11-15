 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

18 Top-Notch Burgers in the East Bay

17 Outstanding Chinese Restaurants in the East Bay

12 Restaurants Perfect for Outdoor Dining in a Group

Brandon Borrman

22 Premier Wineries With Excellent Food in Napa Valley

These go far beyond a bucket of breadsticks.

by Laura Smith Borrman and Jess Lander Updated
View as Map
by Laura Smith Borrman and Jess Lander Updated
Brandon Borrman

More and more Napa Valley tasting rooms are upping the ante and serving their wines the way they were meant to be sipped: with food. These wineries are foregoing the obligatory cheese and charcuterie board for fun, creative, and satisfying experiences, prepared by some seriously talented chefs — many of whom come from the Michelin-starred fine dining scene. Ranging from small bites to multi-course meals to caviar dreams, you’ll never want to go back to simply bellying up to the tasting bar.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Brian Arden Wines

Copy Link

What do a Michelin-trained culinary team, more than century-old zinfandel vines, and a former-bio-major-turned-sommelier-and-now winemaker have in common? The Brian Arden Winery Chef Experience ($179). Chef Spencer Conaty brings what he learned at Morimoto, Atelier Crenn, and Saison to the wine-paired lunch, with the assistance of experienced sous chef Ben Martin. Wines are mostly reds and are often named for special moments in owners’ Brian Harlan and Amanda Lusk-Harlan’s lives.

331 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, CA 94515
(707) 942-4767
(707) 942-4767
Brandon Borrman

Theorem Vineyards

Copy Link

This hidden gem, high up on Diamond Mountain north of Calistoga, is a relative newcomer to the modern winemaking scene, despite the fact that the property dates back to the 1800s. Theorem’s most popular food pairing experience is the signature Food and Wine Culinary offering ($450) to be enjoyed among sweeping vistas of Mount Saint Helena and the surrounding Vacas Range. The four-course tasting includes a welcome glass and appetizer and is prepared by chef Josh Mitchell based on what’s growing in the kitchen garden or available locally. Dishes change but have included little gems, English peas, and rock shrimp paired with sauvignon blanc, and akaushi ribeye with duck fat potatoes and a double wine pairing of the Hawk’s Prey and Voir Dire. 

255 Petrified Forest Rd, Calistoga, CA 94515
(707) 942-4254
(707) 942-4254
Theorem Vineyards

Brasswood

Copy Link

Quite the anomaly in Napa Valley, Brasswood is a small production winery with 17,000 square feet of caves, a restaurant, a bakery, and a bottle shop all in one. Tastings pair cabs with cheeses in the caves ($145) or, more economically and claustrophobe-friendly, in the “den” ($100). The sensory tasting features seasonal bites and hand-blown glass globes to draw out the distinct aromas and characteristics of the wines. The Brasswood lunch pairing ($255) taps Brasswood Bar + Kitchen to pair four wines with four dishes. The current menu starts and ends with chardonnay, paired first with hand-pulled mozzarella and last with a foie ganache and carbonated grapes.

3111 Saint Helena Highway N, Saint Helena, CA 94574
(707) 968-5434
(707) 968-5434
Brasswood

Joseph Phelps Vineyards

Copy Link

The 360-degree views from Joseph Phelps’ hidden terrace are almost as appetizing as the Bountiful Table experience ($300 per person, offered Wednesday to Sunday at 12 p.m.). Executive chef Tod Kawachi plans the five-course experience to match seven wines. The funny math there means that some courses offer two wines for comparison. To dive even deeper, the chef’s tasting menu involves nine courses ($400 per person, offered one select weekend a month).

200 Taplin Rd, St Helena, CA 94574
(800) 707-5789
(800) 707-5789
Joseph Phelps Vineyards

Long Meadow Ranch

Copy Link

Most people know the ranch by way of its restaurant, Farmstead. But the restaurant is only one piece of the Long Meadow Ranch collection. The Hall family runs an actual cattle ranch; makes estate olive oil; grows food on a 40-acre farm and 1-acre demonstration garden; and produces bright low-alcohol wines. Those wines can be tasted alongside an elegant spread of bites: a local Hog Island sweetwater oyster may be topped with granita made of pinot gris and a Southern-influenced heirloom tomato pie paired with the house Feliz chardonnay.

738 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574
(707) 963-4555
(707) 963-4555
Laura Borrman

Also featured in:

Clif Family Winery

Copy Link

Clif Family Winery (yes, owned by the same people behind Clif Bar) is a wine tasting room and lunch spot in one, touting its own farm and Bruschetteria food truck. There are enough food and wine options to make your head spin. Available daily, the King of the Mountain experience ($85) pairs four Howell Mountain wines with four bites; La Cima Reserva ($125) pairs all single-varietal cabs with more involved dishes, or go for the Pasto e Vino experience ($195), intended as a complete lunch. Two morning-themed tastings — Presto Gusto ($100) and Rise and Wine ($65) — offer wine-paired brunch. If you want something more casual, you can order right from the food truck (Wednesday through Sunday) and opt for a patio tasting.

709 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574
(707) 968-0625
(707) 968-0625

Davies Vineyards

Copy Link

Napa Valley has a lot of great brunch spots, but Davies Vineyards in St. Helena is one of the few wineries that offers a brunch tasting, and it’s positively epic. The Bubbles & Caviar Brunch ($160, Friday to Sunday) is exactly as it sounds, pairing a full ounce of Regiis Ova caviar — plus potato chips, creme fraiche, eggs, and a handful of other breakfast bites, like quiche and smoked salmon — with glasses of Schramsberg’s renowned sparkling wine. Even dessert is considered, with vanilla pots de creme to satisfy the morning sweet tooth that no good brunch ignores.

1210 Grayson Ave, St Helena, CA 94574
(707) 963-5555
(707) 963-5555
Davies Vineyards

VGS Chateau Potelle Winery

Copy Link

The wines of legendary Jean-Noel Fourmeaux (who came to Napa in 1980 on a mission from the French government to spy on the Napa wine world, and never left) are not available in stores or restaurants so a visit for his Very Good Sh*t (actual acronym) is imperative. Though there’s no chef, food from chef Ken Frank (of Napa’s Michelin-starred La Toque) is available as part of the Signature Wine and Food Tasting ($95) featuring six wines and elegant dishes. Recently the Fourmeaux Chardonnay was paired with carrot, ginger, and coconut bisque with a bit of Maine lobster, and the VGS Potelle Two with a perfect pork belly slider with hoisin glaze. With advanced planning and a bigger appetite, the Epicurean Garden Lunch ($250) offers a two-hour, five-course full lunch for a maximum of 8 people in the garden.

1200 Dowdell Ln, St Helena, CA 94574
(707) 255-9440
(707) 255-9440
Laura Borrman

Louis M. Martini Winery

Copy Link

The historic Louis M. Martini — it was one of the first wineries to open in Napa Valley after Prohibition — offers a diverse array of wine and food experiences. Led by executive chef Aaron Meneghelli, the Heritage LoungeTasting ($125+) with optional food pairing offers five small-lot wines with five bites, such as pickled green strawberry, rabbit Wellington, and Nutella mille-feuille, while the Martini Park Tasting ($55) features a trio of wines and a cheese board. The two-hour Outdoor Cabana Tasting ($175, available seasonally, Thursday to Sunday) is perfect for a small group (10 people max) to lounge in the cabana for two hours while sipping wines and noshing on Italian dishes. Lastly, for $325 per person, head down to the 85-year-old underground cellar lined with giant redwood casks for a multi-course wine and food adventure.

254 Saint Helena Hwy S, St Helena, CA 94574
(707) 968-3362
(707) 968-3362
Louis M. Martini Winery

Round Pond Estate Winery

Copy Link

From the culinary gardens to the working olive oil mill, Round Pond Estate products and estate-grown produce feature in the four-course Il Pranzo lunch ($225 per guest, Thursday to Sunday). Following a tour of the garden and olive grove, lunch and Round Pond wines are enjoyed al fresco on the winery terrace. An Artisan Tasting ($95) features a charcuterie plate with wine pairing, and the Taste of the Estate experience ($125) upgrades that experience with the addition of an olive oil tasting.

875 Rutherford Rd, Napa, CA 94558
(707) 302-2575
(707) 302-2575
Round Pond

B Cellars

Copy Link

The Oakville Trek ($125) starts with a tour of B Cellars’ garden and estate grounds (including a barrel tasting) and concludes with a seated wine and food pairing. Chef Derick Kuntz whips up small plates à la minute to pair with five wines, starting with whites paired with dishes like shrimp tostada and tuna crudo. The bites get progressively more substantial as the menu moves into the reds, like chicken brochette with macerated cherries and agrodolce, and two cabs paired with a beef slider on brioche. Also available for $125 is the Elevage, a customized wine tasting in the cave, paired with cheese and charcuterie. 

703 Oakville Cross Rd, Napa, CA 94562
(707) 709-8787
(707) 709-8787
B Cellars

Cakebread Cellars

Copy Link

At Cakebread, culinary offerings are varied. The team gets creative with whatever’s growing in the winery’s garden for the Perfect Pair ($100, offered Thursday to Monday), a tasting that matches four wines with bites like red flint corn polenta with burrata, chiles, and artichokes. Notably, Cakebread does offer a family-friendly wine tasting where children are welcome to listen to the tour guide while their parents drink.

8300 St Helena Hwy, Napa, CA 94558
(707) 963-5222
(707) 963-5222
Cakebread Cellars

Robert Sinskey Vineyards

Copy Link

One of the early adopters of food and wine pairings, Robert Sinskey offers two tasting experiences that feature food from chef Maria Helm Sinskey. Root to Glass ($65) pairs a flight of wines with Vineyard Kitchen nibbles. Root to Table ($125) is like a supersized version, upgrading the tasting experience with more dishes and seating. Recent dishes have included a vegetable tarte featuring estate-grown zucchini, parmesan, and black pepper shortbread, and a French-Southern mashup: a pimento cheese stuffed gougere.

6320 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558
(707) 944-9090
(707) 944-9090
Robert Sinskey/Robert Sinskey Vineyards

Piazza Del Dotto Winery & Caves

Copy Link

The Delicacies experience at Piazza Del Dotto ($225, available Thursday to Saturdays) is like a scene right out of Under the Tuscan Sun. The atmosphere is casual, though the wine and food are anything but. Start with a barrel tasting of about five wines in the marble-lined cave. Then sit down for a bottled tasting of another five wines, along with four bites prepared by French Laundry–trained chef Joshua Schwartz. The array of dishes changes regularly, but recently included Maine lobster panzanella paired with chardonnay; potato cappellini with classic Italian pork belly sugo paired with pinot noir; and avchocolate chip cookie parfait with espresso mouse and the Del Dotto Dolores, a fruit-forward dessert wine.

7466 St Helena Hwy, Napa, CA 94558
(707) 963-2134
(707) 963-2134
Marc Fiorito - Gamma Nine Photography

Silver Trident Winery

Copy Link

While typically paired with fancier foods like caviar and canapes, wine from the fine people at Silver Trident Winery is offered with a more regular nibble: potato chips. Removing all pretense from wine tasting, the Potato Chip Extravaganza ($50) pairs Silver Trident’s serious wines with some not-so-serious, yet still excellent, potato chips in flavors like Cajun and sour cream–chive from a variety of small-batch producers.

6495 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599
(707) 945-0311
(707) 945-0311

More in Maps

Handwritten Wines

Copy Link

Though Handwritten was founded more than a decade ago, its Yountville tasting room only opened in 2020 and winemaker Rob Lloyd’s experience is extensive. He worked for Cakebread, Stag’s Leap, and La Crema, before joining the Handwritten team. The Bread and Butter experience ($100) puts butter on the pedestal it deserves, with three types on offer — an Amish cow’s milk butter with sea salt, a goat and cow milk blend from Petaluma, and an all-goat milk version from Wisconsin — to taste alongside the wines — a sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, and three cabernets. With flufa (Swiss pastry cheese twists), truffle potato chips, bread from Bouchon Bakery, “stagberry” salame (elk with dried blueberries) from Indiana, and a deeply salty aged gouda from Oakdale Cheese & Specialties, it’s like a savory afternoon tea time but with wine.

6494 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599
(707) 944-8524
(707) 944-8524
Laura Borrman

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

Copy Link

Stag’s Leap helped put Napa Valley wine on the map when their cabernet sauvignon won the 1976 Judgment of Paris. Now their Cellarius Kitchen Experience ($245, Saturday and Sunday) is one of the most ample wine and food experiences around. Chef Travis Westrope whips up dishes in connection to culture and current moments, like a menu honoring Hispanic Heritage Month that marries seared ahi with prickly pear and hazelnut mole with duck confit. The Celestial experience ($125, Monday, Thursday, and Friday) begins with a cave tour and ends with a seated tasting of four wines and four small dishes to match. 

5766 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558
(707) 261-6410
(707) 261-6410
Stag’s Leap

Domaine Chandon

Copy Link

This famous sparkling house offers a variety of indoor and outdoor food and wine experiences. The Epicurean ($160) involves a five-course food and wine pairing designed by chef Juan Cabrera that changes seasonally. The current menu pairs toybox melon and yuzu with Mt. Veeder Brut; striped bass crudo and black garlic with the Etoile Brut; and dry-aged duck breast with peaches, figs, and a reserve meunier. The Garden Grazing Box ($55+) pairs picnic foods with one of four bottles of bubbly.

1 California Dr, Yountville, CA 94599
(888) 242-6366
(888) 242-6366
Domaine Chandon

Darioush

Copy Link

Located on Napa’s Silverado Trail, Darioush welcomes visitors with estate pistachios, roasted with sea salt and citrus zest, customary when welcoming guests into a Persian home —quite logical, as the winery is also the residence of owners Darioush and Shahpar Khaledi. Culinary offerings are taken seriously here with a signature mezze ($85) featuring a flight of wines and classic bites like hummus and pickled cucumbers. A wine and artisan cheese pairing ($100) includes a walking tour of the winery, as does the educational “sensory sessions” experience ($125) featuring estate olive oil, wine, and nibbles. The indulgent By Invitation Only gives an exclusive experience ($150) that includes a chance to taste the winery’s “crown jewel” cabernet, the Darius II, in a gorgeous etched bottle, plus limited releases, with deftly executed pairings like corn prepared four ways (agnolotti, pudding, tortilla and sauce of the husk), carrots, and beets and mesquite grilled rib cap with cherry sauce. 

4240 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558
(707) 257-2345
(707) 257-2345
Laura Borrman

Trefethen Family Vineyards

Copy Link

Trefethen proprietor Janet Trefethen played a major role in kickstarting Napa Valley’s world-class culinary industry in the 1970s when she founded the Napa Valley Cooking School and brought in top chefs from all over the world, including Thomas Keller, so it’s natural that the tradition continues via food and wine experiences. Taste the Estate ($100) pairs five completely different wines with plates like wild mushroom mousse with toasted brioche, sous vide beef short rib, and cheese arancini with preserved red peppers. You can also book the private, after-hours Twilight at Trefethen experience ($200, Thursday and Friday). Perfect for an anniversary celebration or dare we say, proposal, you’ll be the only table on the grounds.

1160 Oak Knoll Ave, Napa, CA 94558
(866) 895-7696
(866) 895-7696

Ashes & Diamonds Winery

Copy Link

Have you ever had a very cool friend who owns an amazing mid-century modern house on the cliffs of Malibu? Yeah, neither have we. But a visit to Ashes & Diamonds is what we imagine that must feel like. The food-friendly, lower alcohol wines express the 1960s style of Napa Valley winemaking, natural for pairing with all manner of exceptional, deceptively casual foods by chef Ethan Speizer. While several wine tastings include cheeses or other small bites, the wine-and-food experience ($165) is most substantial and features five wines with family-style dishes including a recent beet preparation that nods at the classic Jewish bagel and schmear. The wines and menu both change seasonally.

4130 Howard Ln, Napa, CA 94558
(707) 666-4777
(707) 666-4777
Brandon Borrman

Domaine Carneros

Copy Link

Napa’s grand chateau, Domaine Carneros, offers a variety of cheese and charcuterie pairings with its famous sparkling wines. The spreads feature products from local purveyors including Marin’s Rustic Bakery crackers, Yountville’s Bouchon Bakery bread, and Sonoma’s Journeyman Meats salumi. Even a vegan cheese selection taps local cheesemaker Miyoko’s Creamery from Petaluma. But if you’d rather the ultimate splurge, go for caviar. Choose from White sturgeon and truffle golden whitefish from Northern California’s own Tsar Nicoulai — available alone with wine pairing for under $100 or as part of a caviar tasting flight for $165.  For a less expensive taste of luxury, go for the caviar farm’s smoked salmon and or smoked sturgeon pate pairing, each under $30.

1240 Duhig Rd, Napa, CA 94559
(707) 257-0101
(707) 257-0101
Domaine Carneros

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Brian Arden Wines

331 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, CA 94515
Brandon Borrman

What do a Michelin-trained culinary team, more than century-old zinfandel vines, and a former-bio-major-turned-sommelier-and-now winemaker have in common? The Brian Arden Winery Chef Experience ($179). Chef Spencer Conaty brings what he learned at Morimoto, Atelier Crenn, and Saison to the wine-paired lunch, with the assistance of experienced sous chef Ben Martin. Wines are mostly reds and are often named for special moments in owners’ Brian Harlan and Amanda Lusk-Harlan’s lives.

331 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, CA 94515
(707) 942-4767
(707) 942-4767
Brandon Borrman

Theorem Vineyards

255 Petrified Forest Rd, Calistoga, CA 94515
Theorem Vineyards

This hidden gem, high up on Diamond Mountain north of Calistoga, is a relative newcomer to the modern winemaking scene, despite the fact that the property dates back to the 1800s. Theorem’s most popular food pairing experience is the signature Food and Wine Culinary offering ($450) to be enjoyed among sweeping vistas of Mount Saint Helena and the surrounding Vacas Range. The four-course tasting includes a welcome glass and appetizer and is prepared by chef Josh Mitchell based on what’s growing in the kitchen garden or available locally. Dishes change but have included little gems, English peas, and rock shrimp paired with sauvignon blanc, and akaushi ribeye with duck fat potatoes and a double wine pairing of the Hawk’s Prey and Voir Dire. 

255 Petrified Forest Rd, Calistoga, CA 94515
(707) 942-4254
(707) 942-4254
Theorem Vineyards

Brasswood

3111 Saint Helena Highway N, Saint Helena, CA 94574
Brasswood

Quite the anomaly in Napa Valley, Brasswood is a small production winery with 17,000 square feet of caves, a restaurant, a bakery, and a bottle shop all in one. Tastings pair cabs with cheeses in the caves ($145) or, more economically and claustrophobe-friendly, in the “den” ($100). The sensory tasting features seasonal bites and hand-blown glass globes to draw out the distinct aromas and characteristics of the wines. The Brasswood lunch pairing ($255) taps Brasswood Bar + Kitchen to pair four wines with four dishes. The current menu starts and ends with chardonnay, paired first with hand-pulled mozzarella and last with a foie ganache and carbonated grapes.

3111 Saint Helena Highway N, Saint Helena, CA 94574
(707) 968-5434
(707) 968-5434
Brasswood

Joseph Phelps Vineyards

200 Taplin Rd, St Helena, CA 94574
Joseph Phelps Vineyards

The 360-degree views from Joseph Phelps’ hidden terrace are almost as appetizing as the Bountiful Table experience ($300 per person, offered Wednesday to Sunday at 12 p.m.). Executive chef Tod Kawachi plans the five-course experience to match seven wines. The funny math there means that some courses offer two wines for comparison. To dive even deeper, the chef’s tasting menu involves nine courses ($400 per person, offered one select weekend a month).

200 Taplin Rd, St Helena, CA 94574
(800) 707-5789
(800) 707-5789
Joseph Phelps Vineyards

Long Meadow Ranch

738 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574
Laura Borrman

Most people know the ranch by way of its restaurant, Farmstead. But the restaurant is only one piece of the Long Meadow Ranch collection. The Hall family runs an actual cattle ranch; makes estate olive oil; grows food on a 40-acre farm and 1-acre demonstration garden; and produces bright low-alcohol wines. Those wines can be tasted alongside an elegant spread of bites: a local Hog Island sweetwater oyster may be topped with granita made of pinot gris and a Southern-influenced heirloom tomato pie paired with the house Feliz chardonnay.

738 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574
(707) 963-4555
(707) 963-4555
Laura Borrman

Clif Family Winery

709 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574

Clif Family Winery (yes, owned by the same people behind Clif Bar) is a wine tasting room and lunch spot in one, touting its own farm and Bruschetteria food truck. There are enough food and wine options to make your head spin. Available daily, the King of the Mountain experience ($85) pairs four Howell Mountain wines with four bites; La Cima Reserva ($125) pairs all single-varietal cabs with more involved dishes, or go for the Pasto e Vino experience ($195), intended as a complete lunch. Two morning-themed tastings — Presto Gusto ($100) and Rise and Wine ($65) — offer wine-paired brunch. If you want something more casual, you can order right from the food truck (Wednesday through Sunday) and opt for a patio tasting.

709 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574
(707) 968-0625
(707) 968-0625

Davies Vineyards

1210 Grayson Ave, St Helena, CA 94574
Davies Vineyards

Napa Valley has a lot of great brunch spots, but Davies Vineyards in St. Helena is one of the few wineries that offers a brunch tasting, and it’s positively epic. The Bubbles & Caviar Brunch ($160, Friday to Sunday) is exactly as it sounds, pairing a full ounce of Regiis Ova caviar — plus potato chips, creme fraiche, eggs, and a handful of other breakfast bites, like quiche and smoked salmon — with glasses of Schramsberg’s renowned sparkling wine. Even dessert is considered, with vanilla pots de creme to satisfy the morning sweet tooth that no good brunch ignores.

1210 Grayson Ave, St Helena, CA 94574
(707) 963-5555
(707) 963-5555
Davies Vineyards

VGS Chateau Potelle Winery

1200 Dowdell Ln, St Helena, CA 94574
Laura Borrman

The wines of legendary Jean-Noel Fourmeaux (who came to Napa in 1980 on a mission from the French government to spy on the Napa wine world, and never left) are not available in stores or restaurants so a visit for his Very Good Sh*t (actual acronym) is imperative. Though there’s no chef, food from chef Ken Frank (of Napa’s Michelin-starred La Toque) is available as part of the Signature Wine and Food Tasting ($95) featuring six wines and elegant dishes. Recently the Fourmeaux Chardonnay was paired with carrot, ginger, and coconut bisque with a bit of Maine lobster, and the VGS Potelle Two with a perfect pork belly slider with hoisin glaze. With advanced planning and a bigger appetite, the Epicurean Garden Lunch ($250) offers a two-hour, five-course full lunch for a maximum of 8 people in the garden.

1200 Dowdell Ln, St Helena, CA 94574
(707) 255-9440
(707) 255-9440
Laura Borrman

Louis M. Martini Winery

254 Saint Helena Hwy S, St Helena, CA 94574
Louis M. Martini Winery

The historic Louis M. Martini — it was one of the first wineries to open in Napa Valley after Prohibition — offers a diverse array of wine and food experiences. Led by executive chef Aaron Meneghelli, the Heritage LoungeTasting ($125+) with optional food pairing offers five small-lot wines with five bites, such as pickled green strawberry, rabbit Wellington, and Nutella mille-feuille, while the Martini Park Tasting ($55) features a trio of wines and a cheese board. The two-hour Outdoor Cabana Tasting ($175, available seasonally, Thursday to Sunday) is perfect for a small group (10 people max) to lounge in the cabana for two hours while sipping wines and noshing on Italian dishes. Lastly, for $325 per person, head down to the 85-year-old underground cellar lined with giant redwood casks for a multi-course wine and food adventure.

254 Saint Helena Hwy S, St Helena, CA 94574
(707) 968-3362
(707) 968-3362
Louis M. Martini Winery

Round Pond Estate Winery

875 Rutherford Rd, Napa, CA 94558
Round Pond

From the culinary gardens to the working olive oil mill, Round Pond Estate products and estate-grown produce feature in the four-course Il Pranzo lunch ($225 per guest, Thursday to Sunday). Following a tour of the garden and olive grove, lunch and Round Pond wines are enjoyed al fresco on the winery terrace. An Artisan Tasting ($95) features a charcuterie plate with wine pairing, and the Taste of the Estate experience ($125) upgrades that experience with the addition of an olive oil tasting.

875 Rutherford Rd, Napa, CA 94558
(707) 302-2575
(707) 302-2575
Round Pond

B Cellars

703 Oakville Cross Rd, Napa, CA 94562
B Cellars

The Oakville Trek ($125) starts with a tour of B Cellars’ garden and estate grounds (including a barrel tasting) and concludes with a seated wine and food pairing. Chef Derick Kuntz whips up small plates à la minute to pair with five wines, starting with whites paired with dishes like shrimp tostada and tuna crudo. The bites get progressively more substantial as the menu moves into the reds, like chicken brochette with macerated cherries and agrodolce, and two cabs paired with a beef slider on brioche. Also available for $125 is the Elevage, a customized wine tasting in the cave, paired with cheese and charcuterie. 

703 Oakville Cross Rd, Napa, CA 94562
(707) 709-8787
(707) 709-8787
B Cellars

Cakebread Cellars

8300 St Helena Hwy, Napa, CA 94558