18 Frozen Boozy Beverages to Cool Off With in San Francisco

All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: 18 Frozen Boozy Beverages to Cool Off With in San Francisco

Heat-beating drinks and where to find them right now

18 Frozen Boozy Beverages to Cool Off With in San Francisco

All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: 18 Frozen Boozy Beverages to Cool Off With in San Francisco

San Francisco’s typically belated summer has arrived — with variable but recently sweltering temperatures. When a cold beer or chilled glass of wine won’t do, here are 18 icy alcoholic beverages, blended and crushed for maximum refreshment.

Warning: Consumption of frozen beverages may lead to brain freeze.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.