17 Super Burritos in San Francisco

Where to get one of the city’s meatiest icons

Everyone in San Francisco has burrito opinions: rice or no rice, what kind of meat, which techniques are absurd or straight up sacrilegious, etc. At times, that’s a maddening truth: much-debated District Attorney Chesa Boudin reportedly reps Outer Sunset destination Hook Fish’s seafood burritos, while local roller skating star David Miles Jr. prefers Gordo Taqueria. The Mission District is home to tons of the good stuff, but burrito madness is well-spread throughout the Bay. No matter the preference, or the level of passion, this list of 17 burrito options should provide something for everyone.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.