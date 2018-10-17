 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

20 Juicy Burgers in San Francisco

24 Great Places to Eat and Drink Outside in San Francisco

Where to Eat and Drink Around Hayes Valley

Hook Fish Co. burritos.
Hook Fish Co. burritos.
Hook Fish Co. | San Francisco Vibe

17 Super Burritos in San Francisco

Where to get one of the city’s meatiest icons

by Paolo Bicchieri and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Hook Fish Co. burritos.
| Hook Fish Co. | San Francisco Vibe
by Paolo Bicchieri and Eater Staff Updated

Everyone in San Francisco has burrito opinions: rice or no rice, what kind of meat, which techniques are absurd or straight up sacrilegious, etc. At times, that’s a maddening truth: much-debated District Attorney Chesa Boudin reportedly reps Outer Sunset destination Hook Fish’s seafood burritos, while local roller skating star David Miles Jr. prefers Gordo Taqueria. The Mission District is home to tons of the good stuff, but burrito madness is well-spread throughout the Bay. No matter the preference, or the level of passion, this list of 17 burrito options should provide something for everyone.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Papalote Mexican Grill

Copy Link
1777 Fulton St
San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 776-0106
(415) 776-0106
Visit Website

Brothers Miguel and Victor Escobedo opened their first Papalote at 24th and Valencia in 1999 and from it they’ve built a salsa empire — their roasted tomato goodness is available by the jar all over the area. Papalote’s particularly popular with vegetarians, who dig options like soyrizo and tofu mole. Its Valencia and Fulton Street locations offer online ordering (Valencia hereFulton here) for delivery, and takeout is also available. Call (415) 970-8815 for its Mission spot or (415) 776-0106 to pick up in NoPa.

Also Featured in:

2. Gordo Taqueria

Copy Link
1239 9th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 566-6011
(415) 566-6011
Visit Website

There are five locations of Gordo Taqueria, but the 9th Avenue location is where Inner Sunset residents get their fix of big, rice-filled burritos that require at least two hands to take down. The folks behind the counter will griddle your massive flour tortilla to order and then fill it up with all the beans (black or refried), rice, pico de gallo, and meat you heart desires. And if you want some guac, just do like the pros and ask for it “super.”

A bean and cheese burrito wrapped in foil and cut in half. Lauren Saria

3. Pancho Villa Taqueria

Copy Link
3071 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 864-8840
(415) 864-8840
Visit Website

Pancho Villa, a spinoff of nearby Valencia Street El Toro, has been in the game since 1987, plenty of time to develop a lengthy menu of burrito options. Steak and prawns? Chile relleno? Classic orders — carnitas, carne asada, and so on — are your best bet, and be aware that “super” here includes lettuce on top of guac and sour cream. Also of note: The salsa bar is one of the city’s best, so if you’re picking up takeout, don’t forget to scoop some of your own — otherwise you’ll be eating dry chips when you get back home. Order via their website for takeout.

Also Featured in:

4. Taqueria La Cumbre

Copy Link
515 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 863-8205
(415) 863-8205
Visit Website

Established in 1969, La Cumbre is a must-visit for burrito completionists, but isn’t the best day-to-day pick on this list. Still, as one of two credible contenders for the title of inventor of the Mission-style burrito, a burrito from La Cumbre can be a necessary nostalgia trip in a time when things feel all too unfamiliar.

5. Taqueria El Castillito

Copy Link
2092 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
415-621-6971
415-621-6971

Chef David Chang declared it perhaps the best burrito he’d ever eaten. Judges for FiveThirtyEight’s burrito bracket of 2014 later confessed that El Castillito may have been the “one that got away.” One secret to its success: cheese perfectly melted onto tortillas on the plancha. Of the multiple El Castillito locations in SF, FiveThirtyEight and Chang referred specifically to the Mission Street outpost (between 16th and 17th), with its huge zapata burrito as a favorite (especially for splitting). Call 415-621-6971 to place a takeout order (menu here).

6. Hook Fish Co

Copy Link
Read Review |
4542 Irving St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 569-4984
(415) 569-4984
Visit Website

It goes without mentioning that when it comes to burritos on the west side of the city, the burritos at Hook Fish Co. are what comes to mind. The burrito comes with grilled fish, whatever the catch of the day is (the rockfish is a particular win) or with poke. In the poke burrito, the fish itself is so outstanding that the texture, something like butter or cream, adds to the aioli and slaw in total perfection. 

Also Featured in:

7. El Faro

Copy Link
2399 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 647-3716
(415) 647-3716

Burrito legend has it that Febronio Ontiveros created the first Mission burrito in 1961 at his grocery store on the corner of 20th and Folsom. To feed a group of hungry fireman, the lore goes, he slapped some meat, beans, rice, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole on several layered tortillas before rolling them into cylindrical form. El Faro jealously guards its title as the home of the Super Burrito and the progenitor of the Mission-style burrito (disputing La Cumbre’s claims). This dose of history lifts what would otherwise be a run-of-the-mill taqueria into a legendary burrito lighthouse worthy of its name. Go for a super burrito — get it “el gigante” if you’re hungry or splitting — or try the chorizo breakfast burrito.

8. El Metate

Copy Link
2406 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 641-7209
(415) 641-7209
Visit Website

El Metate’s burritos are skinnier and lengthier than most, helping them stand out from the pack visually — as they also do in quality. Unlike some taquerias’ meatless offerings, El Metate’s vegetarian burrito is packed with vegetables, making it a hit with plant-preferring crowd. For something out of the ordinary, try a chicken mole or chile verde burrito.

9. La Palma Mexicatessen

Copy Link
2884 24th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 647-1500
(415) 647-1500
Visit Website

This grocery store and deli is where to find the freshest tortillas in the game, so head to the back of the shop to order a burrito on a just-made flour tortilla (the super with roasted chicken is a safe order, or go for their famous chicharrones in burrito form).

Also Featured in:

10. La Espiga De Oro

Copy Link
2916 24th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 826-1363
(415) 826-1363
Visit Website

This 24th Street gem churns out its own tortilla chips, chicharrones, pupusas, tamales, and more in the back and takes orders up front. Get a juicy carne asada burrito wrapped in their own freshly grilled tortillas: melty jack cheese, lots of avocado slices on the super version, and rich, satisfying spices take you to burrito nirvana.

Also Featured in:

11. Taqueria El Farolito

Copy Link
2779 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 824-7877
(415) 824-7877
Visit Website

El Farolito, the name of which nods to purported super burrito inventor El Faro, took the original Mission-style burrito and perfected it. These burritos are grilled to perfectly combine their ingredients, with rice, beans, and meat (carnitas and al pastor recommended) into a messy whole that’s far more than the sum of its parts. There are several Bay Area locations, and two in close proximity in the Mission, with its newest outpost coming soon to North Beach. Go for the super — an incredible value — and bring cash.

12. The Little Chihuahua

Copy Link
4123 24th St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 648-4157
(415) 648-4157
Visit Website

And if you’re looking for a burrito that’s still filling, delicious, but slightly less of a rice-filled gut bomb, then mini-chain the Little Chihuahua might just be the ticket. With locations in Noe Valley, Lower Haight, and on Polk, this spot specializes if California-fied Mexican fare like the Fried Plantain and Refried Black Bean burrito that sports sour cream and a smoky chile salsa.  

Also Featured in:

13. La Taqueria

Copy Link
2889 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 285-7117
(415) 285-7117
Visit Website

Mission locals could have told you in a heartbeat what it took FiveThirtyEight’s intensive burrito bracket months to discover: La Taqueria, as its own sign claims, is “home to the best tacos and burritos in the world,” as it has been since 1973. That honor was clouded some years later, as repeated allegations of wage theft prompted $600,000 in city-mandated fines. Also of note: La Taq’s burritos are rice-free, leaving more room for perfectly cooked meat, transcendent pinto beans, and sour cream applied by squirt bottle, plus “guacamole” that’s actually just mashed avocados and nothing else.

Also Featured in:

14. Taqueria Cancun

Copy Link
3211 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 550-1414
(415) 550-1414

Al pastor heaven awaits at this deeply dependable Mission Street taqueria (other SF locations are downtown and farther South in the Mission/Bernal borderlands). Its gooey, forearm-sized super burrito (grilled tortillas come standard) and the rest of its menu is available for takeout.

Also Featured in:

15. El Burrito Express

Copy Link
1601 Taraval St
San Francisco, CA 94116
(415) 566-8300
(415) 566-8300
Visit Website

Known to west siders as the best spot to slake a burrito craving, this longtime Parkside restaurant also opened a second outpost at 1812 Divisadero Street in recent years. But loyalists still prefer Taraval Street’s location, which in recent years has bulked up its vegetarian offerings and added less-expected options like pineapple, potatoes, and squash.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. La Corneta

Copy Link
2834 Diamond St
San Francisco, CA 94131
Visit Website

Since 1995, the Campos family has been slinging some of the city’s freshest burritos from its storefront in Glen Park Village, a business so successful that its since expanded with locations on Mission Street (between 23rd and 24th Streets), Burlingame, and San Carlos. La Corneta was one of the first classic-style taquerias in the city to highlight which of its menu items are completely free of animal products, making it a favorite for vegetarians wary of co-mingling with meat. 

17. Taqueria Guadalajara

Copy Link
4798 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94112
(415) 469-5480
(415) 469-5480

Crispy carnitas make Taqueria Guadalajara the burrito pride and joy of the Excelsior, but another fine Taqueria Guadalajara outpost can be found on 24th Street: It followed the original, contending for customers with an El Farolito location across the street (as it also does in the Excelsior, where El Farolito operates, too).

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Papalote Mexican Grill

1777 Fulton St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Brothers Miguel and Victor Escobedo opened their first Papalote at 24th and Valencia in 1999 and from it they’ve built a salsa empire — their roasted tomato goodness is available by the jar all over the area. Papalote’s particularly popular with vegetarians, who dig options like soyrizo and tofu mole. Its Valencia and Fulton Street locations offer online ordering (Valencia hereFulton here) for delivery, and takeout is also available. Call (415) 970-8815 for its Mission spot or (415) 776-0106 to pick up in NoPa.

1777 Fulton St
San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 776-0106
Visit Website

2. Gordo Taqueria

1239 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
A bean and cheese burrito wrapped in foil and cut in half. Lauren Saria

There are five locations of Gordo Taqueria, but the 9th Avenue location is where Inner Sunset residents get their fix of big, rice-filled burritos that require at least two hands to take down. The folks behind the counter will griddle your massive flour tortilla to order and then fill it up with all the beans (black or refried), rice, pico de gallo, and meat you heart desires. And if you want some guac, just do like the pros and ask for it “super.”

1239 9th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 566-6011
Visit Website

3. Pancho Villa Taqueria

3071 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Pancho Villa, a spinoff of nearby Valencia Street El Toro, has been in the game since 1987, plenty of time to develop a lengthy menu of burrito options. Steak and prawns? Chile relleno? Classic orders — carnitas, carne asada, and so on — are your best bet, and be aware that “super” here includes lettuce on top of guac and sour cream. Also of note: The salsa bar is one of the city’s best, so if you’re picking up takeout, don’t forget to scoop some of your own — otherwise you’ll be eating dry chips when you get back home. Order via their website for takeout.

3071 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 864-8840
Visit Website

4. Taqueria La Cumbre

515 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Established in 1969, La Cumbre is a must-visit for burrito completionists, but isn’t the best day-to-day pick on this list. Still, as one of two credible contenders for the title of inventor of the Mission-style burrito, a burrito from La Cumbre can be a necessary nostalgia trip in a time when things feel all too unfamiliar.

515 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 863-8205
Visit Website

5. Taqueria El Castillito

2092 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Chef David Chang declared it perhaps the best burrito he’d ever eaten. Judges for FiveThirtyEight’s burrito bracket of 2014 later confessed that El Castillito may have been the “one that got away.” One secret to its success: cheese perfectly melted onto tortillas on the plancha. Of the multiple El Castillito locations in SF, FiveThirtyEight and Chang referred specifically to the Mission Street outpost (between 16th and 17th), with its huge zapata burrito as a favorite (especially for splitting). Call 415-621-6971 to place a takeout order (menu here).

2092 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
415-621-6971

6. Hook Fish Co

4542 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122
Read Review |

It goes without mentioning that when it comes to burritos on the west side of the city, the burritos at Hook Fish Co. are what comes to mind. The burrito comes with grilled fish, whatever the catch of the day is (the rockfish is a particular win) or with poke. In the poke burrito, the fish itself is so outstanding that the texture, something like butter or cream, adds to the aioli and slaw in total perfection. 

4542 Irving St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 569-4984
Visit Website

7. El Faro

2399 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Burrito legend has it that Febronio Ontiveros created the first Mission burrito in 1961 at his grocery store on the corner of 20th and Folsom. To feed a group of hungry fireman, the lore goes, he slapped some meat, beans, rice, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole on several layered tortillas before rolling them into cylindrical form. El Faro jealously guards its title as the home of the Super Burrito and the progenitor of the Mission-style burrito (disputing La Cumbre’s claims). This dose of history lifts what would otherwise be a run-of-the-mill taqueria into a legendary burrito lighthouse worthy of its name. Go for a super burrito — get it “el gigante” if you’re hungry or splitting — or try the chorizo breakfast burrito.

2399 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 647-3716

8. El Metate

2406 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA 94110

El Metate’s burritos are skinnier and lengthier than most, helping them stand out from the pack visually — as they also do in quality. Unlike some taquerias’ meatless offerings, El Metate’s vegetarian burrito is packed with vegetables, making it a hit with plant-preferring crowd. For something out of the ordinary, try a chicken mole or chile verde burrito.

2406 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 641-7209
Visit Website

9. La Palma Mexicatessen

2884 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110

This grocery store and deli is where to find the freshest tortillas in the game, so head to the back of the shop to order a burrito on a just-made flour tortilla (the super with roasted chicken is a safe order, or go for their famous chicharrones in burrito form).

2884 24th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 647-1500
Visit Website

10. La Espiga De Oro

2916 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110

This 24th Street gem churns out its own tortilla chips, chicharrones, pupusas, tamales, and more in the back and takes orders up front. Get a juicy carne asada burrito wrapped in their own freshly grilled tortillas: melty jack cheese, lots of avocado slices on the super version, and rich, satisfying spices take you to burrito nirvana.

2916 24th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 826-1363
Visit Website

11. Taqueria El Farolito

2779 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110

El Farolito, the name of which nods to purported super burrito inventor El Faro, took the original Mission-style burrito and perfected it. These burritos are grilled to perfectly combine their ingredients, with rice, beans, and meat (carnitas and al pastor recommended) into a messy whole that’s far more than the sum of its parts. There are several Bay Area locations, and two in close proximity in the Mission, with its newest outpost coming soon to North Beach. Go for the super — an incredible value — and bring cash.

2779 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 824-7877
Visit Website

12. The Little Chihuahua

4123 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94114

And if you’re looking for a burrito that’s still filling, delicious, but slightly less of a rice-filled gut bomb, then mini-chain the Little Chihuahua might just be the ticket. With locations in Noe Valley, Lower Haight, and on Polk, this spot specializes if California-fied Mexican fare like the Fried Plantain and Refried Black Bean burrito that sports sour cream and a smoky chile salsa.  

4123 24th St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 648-4157
Visit Website

13. La Taqueria

2889 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Mission locals could have told you in a heartbeat what it took FiveThirtyEight’s intensive burrito bracket months to discover: La Taqueria, as its own sign claims, is “home to the best tacos and burritos in the world,” as it has been since 1973. That honor was clouded some years later, as repeated allegations of wage theft prompted $600,000 in city-mandated fines. Also of note: La Taq’s burritos are rice-free, leaving more room for perfectly cooked meat, transcendent pinto beans, and sour cream applied by squirt bottle, plus “guacamole” that’s actually just mashed avocados and nothing else.

2889 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 285-7117
Visit Website

14. Taqueria Cancun

3211 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Al pastor heaven awaits at this deeply dependable Mission Street taqueria (other SF locations are downtown and farther South in the Mission/Bernal borderlands). Its gooey, forearm-sized super burrito (grilled tortillas come standard) and the rest of its menu is available for takeout.

3211 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 550-1414

15. El Burrito Express

1601 Taraval St, San Francisco, CA 94116

Known to west siders as the best spot to slake a burrito craving, this longtime Parkside restaurant also opened a second outpost at 1812 Divisadero Street in recent years. But loyalists still prefer Taraval Street’s location, which in recent years has bulked up its vegetarian offerings and added less-expected options like pineapple, potatoes, and squash.

1601 Taraval St
San Francisco, CA 94116
(415) 566-8300
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. La Corneta

2834 Diamond St, San Francisco, CA 94131

Since 1995, the Campos family has been slinging some of the city’s freshest burritos from its storefront in Glen Park Village, a business so successful that its since expanded with locations on Mission Street (between 23rd and 24th Streets), Burlingame, and San Carlos. La Corneta was one of the first classic-style taquerias in the city to highlight which of its menu items are completely free of animal products, making it a favorite for vegetarians wary of co-mingling with meat. 

2834 Diamond St
San Francisco, CA 94131
Visit Website

17. Taqueria Guadalajara

4798 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94112

Crispy carnitas make Taqueria Guadalajara the burrito pride and joy of the Excelsior, but another fine Taqueria Guadalajara outpost can be found on 24th Street: It followed the original, contending for customers with an El Farolito location across the street (as it also does in the Excelsior, where El Farolito operates, too).

4798 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94112
(415) 469-5480

Related Maps