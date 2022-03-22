11 Affordable Wine Country Restaurants

Where to find meal that won’t break the bank in Napa and Sonoma

What does “affordable” mean these days? Hopefully it means delicious eating that leaves you feeling the money you spent to eat and be looked after by a dedicated hospitality team was worth it.

Of course, Northern California’s wine country is a big place with an abundance of exceptional eats. But when it comes to affordable options, the pickings can feel slim. We scoured the Sonoma and Napa valleys, looking for deals that don’t skimp on quality or portion size. Below are just a few of the more affordable restaurants serving inspired food at prices that feel more in line with 2019 than 2022.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.