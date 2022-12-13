 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A dessert from Wholesome Bakery Wholesome Bakery

8 Places to Find Heavenly Gluten-Free and Vegan Baked Goods in San Francisco

When neither gluten-free nor vegan alone will do the trick

by Paolo Bicchieri
by Paolo Bicchieri
Wholesome Bakery

There are so many great ways to eat vegan and gluten-free in the Bay Area right now. In the East Bay, there’s Lion Dance Cafe, Malibu’s, and Mishmish to name just a few. On the Peninsula, one would need to peep Polenteria and its accompanying Oy! Bakery. But in the city, there are a number of places to get desserts that are perfect for all the allergen-sensitive folks out there. While restaurants including Wildseed, Baia, and Beach’n hold it down on the savory side of things, these eight bakeries and bakers make sure to satisfy everyone's — and anyone’s — sweet tooth.

Have a favorite item on a menu that is mostly glutinous and otherwise full of animal products? Reach out through our tipline to let us know what we missed.

Wholesome Bakery

Wholesome Bakery’s owner Mandy Harper has been keeping a slew of gluten-free and vegan baked goods coming since 2018. The pies and cakes here are well worth the lines that often form outside. Harper is a descendant of the Cheyenne and Arapaho peoples, so if there’s any part of you pining to support Indigenous businesses Wholesome Bakery could fit the bill. New items on the line-up include both a Basque and Neapolitan cheesecake and the apple frangipane tart.

299 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 343-5414
A dessert from Wholesome Bakery Wholesome Bakery

Also featured in:

The Happy Vegan

Tobias Patella’s cafe is bringing animal-less heat to the Bayview. Everything here is gluten-free and vegan including rainbow doughnuts, pumpkin bread, and cheesecakes galore. This shop also serves savory items including chicken and waffles, eggs and bacon, and hardy sandwiches.

293 Bayshore Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 562-5988
Doughnuts on a plate.
Pride doughnuts, gluten-free and vegan of course.
Tobias Patella

Zibatreats Cakes

The custom cakes at Ziba Treats can be made with just about any allergen in mind, which absolutely includes gluten-free and vegan. Hosna Tavakoli’s cakes are ideal for Persian New Year, sure, but also for the holidays, a proper dinner party, and even an engagement. Since she’s yet to open a customer-facing permanent location, place an order online. Not all her cakes are made gluten-free, so be mindful of the possibility of cross-contamination.

103 Horne Ave, San Francisco, CA 94124
(650) 539-9540
A cake.
A cake from Zibatreats.
Zibatreats

Also featured in:

Devil's Teeth Baking Company

This west side staple is great for egg-centric sandwiches, but the breakfast cookie is a strong contender in the gluten-free and vegan baked goods world. In both the Outer Richmond and the Outer Sunset the breakfast cookie goes for $3.50. It features oats, so if that’s an issue stay away, but the chewy, well-spiced treat is perfect with a cup of Sunset Roasters coffee. This is most certainly not an entirely gluten-free facility.

3876 Noriega St, San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 683-5533
Also featured in:

Mariposa Baking Company

This Ferry Building business is entirely gluten-free, but not all the items are vegan. A few that fit the bill of being both include the Viennese tea cookies, banana muffins, penguinos, baguettes, and more depending on the season. The business’ website has a feature to filter out various allergens, which is super handy.

One Ferry Building #32, San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 445-9860
A treat in a hand.
Apple hand pie from Mariposa Baking Company.
Paolo Bicchieri

Also featured in:

Jane on Larkin

Jane the Baker has a plethora of wonderful spots, but there’s something special about the Tenderloin location. Another spot where most everything is not gluten-free and vegan, but keep an eye out for the gluten-free snickerdoodles, chocolate chip cookies, and banana bread — all for $4.25 or less. 

925 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 875-9532
Also featured in:

Hang Ah Tea Room

Copy Link

Don’t be fooled: glutinous rice flour is actually gluten-free. Thankfully, that means sesame balls are (almost always) gluten-free and vegan. Any of the dealers in Chinatown are going to satisfy that allergen-sensitive need while the pals are loading up on pork buns and egg tarts, but Hang Ah lays claim to being the oldest dim sum house in San Francisco.

1 Pagoda Pl, San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 982-5686
Sesame balls at Good Mong Kok Matthew Mendoza/Flickr

Over Yonder Bakehouse

Jessica Burnley worked through Slanted Door, RN74, and Out the Door before designing (maybe) the Bay’s only vegan croissant currently for sale. Now, Burnley’s items are not all gluten-free; but a pot de creme trifle she made for Valentine’s Day this year happened to be. If you DM her on Instagram — the same account you’ll need to follow to see where she’ll pop up next — she can whip up something gluten-free for an event or order. Plus, the odds are she’ll be selling her goodies at Deathless Coffee on Market Street in no time.

1825 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103

