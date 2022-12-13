8 Places to Find Heavenly Gluten-Free and Vegan Baked Goods in San Francisco

There are so many great ways to eat vegan and gluten-free in the Bay Area right now. In the East Bay, there’s Lion Dance Cafe, Malibu’s, and Mishmish to name just a few. On the Peninsula, one would need to peep Polenteria and its accompanying Oy! Bakery. But in the city, there are a number of places to get desserts that are perfect for all the allergen-sensitive folks out there. While restaurants including Wildseed, Baia, and Beach’n hold it down on the savory side of things, these eight bakeries and bakers make sure to satisfy everyone's — and anyone’s — sweet tooth.

Have a favorite item on a menu that is mostly glutinous and otherwise full of animal products? Reach out through our tipline to let us know what we missed.