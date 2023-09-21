13 Excellent Restaurants Around Golden Gate Park

Golden Gate Park maintains many a jaw-dropping accolade. It’s the largest park in San Francisco, which many already know, but it’s also home to the Murphy Windmill, the world’s largest windmill by sail length. The arboretum in the park is home to the Helen Crocker Russell Library, northern California’s largest horticultural library, and the park itself is 153 years old. More relevantly, probably, is the fact that the park plays host to the massively popular Outside Lands music festival — named so thanks to the tremendous sand dunes the park was built on in the 1870s — and the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, amongst dozens of other events all year long. Here are just 13 ideal places to hit before or after any park adventure, be it a boat ride on Stow Lake or a stroll through the California Academy of Science to visit Claude the albino alligator.