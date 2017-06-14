These 15 Shops Are the Go-To Places for Picnic Basket Essentials

Sitting on Ocean Beach, when the wind isn’t blasting sand into anyone’s face as they try to take a bite of their Palm City sandwich, is a peaceful and gorgeous experience. Picnicking around San Francisco, moreover, is a cheap, repeatably surefire way to have a fantastic afternoon in the Paris of the West. The city is the must-go destination for whales this year, apparently, making Otis Redding-inspired dock-sitting all the better as the summer yawns into existence. (Plus, the odds of riding the most recent COVID wave, or the looming monkeypox situation, are way lower outdoors.)

It’s the ideal time to find a park or a beach to tan while enjoying some natty wine. Honorable nods to unsung Assembly Cafe, nee Bi-Rite’s old Civic Center cafe, for ultra affordable and San Francisco-themed items like the Jerry Garcia salad and the Danny Glover burger, and neighborhood staple Gratta Wines’ specialty market in the Bayview. Of course, local grocers like Other Avenues and Luke’s Local are terrific places to top off on essentials, too. As you get ready for the (hopefully not too) warm and rare San Francisco summer days, it goes without saying that all 15 picnic suppliers on this list are crucial additions to the list.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.