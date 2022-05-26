10 Destination Restaurants in Nevada City and Grass Valley

Nevada City has long been a trusted, under-the-radar getaway from the Bay Area hustle — the type of place where you rent a quaint Airbnb and take pictures in front of historic buildings. Within a short drive is Grass Valley, with its rich gold mining history, which is similarly picturesque — think old-timey main streets, romantic alleys, and co-op bookstores you can get lost in for hours.

Recently, with the renovation of two longstanding hotels, and amid a modest, pandemic-inspired surge of Bay Area transplants to the area, the two cities have been upping their culinary game; the result is a delicious mix of old and new. While some time-tested institutions are not to be missed, a slew of relative newcomers have plenty to offer as well, from traditional English pasties to modern Californian cuisine. Whether you’re picking up food for a picnic, indulging in fine dining, or mingling with the locals, these two neighboring cities have you covered.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.