12 James Beard Award-Winning Restaurants to Try in San Francisco

San Francisco has 48 hills, a mere 49-square-mile area, yet it manages, somehow, to play host to legions of well-acclaimed restaurants, bakeries, and cafes. The James Beard Foundation, one of the powerhouse institutions that dole out recognition to the hardworking cooks and servers throughout the city, will crown a new crop of must-try businesses by mid-spring 2023. And while the organization has had its share of issues in the past, it was back in form in 2022 ringing in good fortune for places like Chinatown’s Mister Jiu’s and more. Here are just 12 restaurants and cafes that have won over the years that are worth adding to your list.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.