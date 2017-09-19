It’s time again for the High Holidays. In 2022, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins on Sunday, September 25, and ends at sundown, Tuesday, September 27, so start the year on a sweet note, as is traditional, with honey cake and challah from one of these bakeries — or enjoy a full supper from a classic Jewish deli. The head of the year concludes a few short days later on Tuesday, October 4, with Yom Kippur, a day of atonement — and also fasting, so eat up with a festive meal beforehand. L’shanah tovah.Read More
Where to Get Jewish Food for the High Holidays in the Bay Area
Start the new year on a sweet note
Arizmendi Bakery
The Inner Sunset’s Arizmendi marks the High Holiday with a selection of special items available on Sunday, September 15, and Tuesday, September 27 (the bakery is closed on Mondays). Per the shop’s online calendar expect crown challah in both plain and raisin-almond flavors as well as honey cakes.
Che Fico Alimentari
It’s one and done with Che Fico Alimentari’s Rosh Hashanah meal kits, which can be preordered for pick up on September 25 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Each meal kit feeds four with main entrees including either brisket, chicken, or, for a vegetarian option, roasted cauliflower with insalata verde. All three options include sides, challah, and a beverage (either wine or a nonalcholic drink). Add on an apple cake to sweeten the meal. Orders must be placed by September 23 on Tock.
Jane The Bakery
Jane The Bakery hits all the classics for both the High Holidays and the fall with a Rosh Hashanah menu that includes pomegranate pumpkin brioche, apple walnut buckwheat braids, honey cake, apple walnut cakes, and, of course, round golden raisin challah. Place an order on Tock for pick up between September 24 and September 27.
Noe Valley Bakery
Noe Valley’s favorite neighborhood bakery celebrates the new year with all manner of freshly baked breads and sweets. Choose from plain, sesame, raisin, and poppyseed spiral challah or honey cakes, apple streusel cakes, hamantashen, and rugelach. The “once-a-year specialties,” per the bakery’s website, will be available daily from Sunday, September 25 through Wednesday, October 5.
Wise Sons Jewish Deli
The Bay Area’s most recognizable Jewish deli covers all the savory and sweet bases with a Rosh Hashanah menu that offers roasted brisket and chicken, carrots, and potatoes, as well as challah, chopped chicken liver, matzo balls, and potato latkes. A complete dinner for 3-4 people costs $105 and includes round raisin challah with honey, tzimmes, shmaltz-roasted potatoes, apricot-glazed roast chicken, and honey cake. Orders must be placed online by 9 a.m. two days prior to pick up at select locations. Delivery is also available and starts at $26.
One Market Restaurant/Mark 'n Mike's NY Style Deli
Tuesday, September 27 through Saturday, October 1 you can celebrate the High Holidays at One Market on the Embaracadero. The restaurant’s Rosh Hashanah offerings include a $59 per person menu with Mark’s matzo ball soup, smoked brisket, fresh corn polenta with pomegranate-glazed carrots, semifreddi challah, and honey apple cake. Orders for pick up can also be placed on Tock.
Market Hall Foods Berkeley
Friday, September 23 through Tuesday, September 27, and Monday, October 3 to Wednesday, October 5, Market Hall Foods in Berkeley and Oakland are offering High Holiday menus that include baked goods such as challah, strudel, and spiced honey cake, plus savory entrees including chicken with honey saffron and almonds or grilled salmon with preserved lemon. If you’re looking to feed a crowd, the markets also have meals to feed three or six people. Place orders online or by phone for pick up. Pre-orders must be placed by noon, two days before your selected pickup date.
Saul's Restaurant & Delicatessen
Berkeley’s Saul’s Deli offers a High Holidays takeout menu with ACME turban challah, soups, sides, and a number of dessert options such as Jerusalem kugel, honey cake, apple cake, and babka. Main entrees include chicken dukkaj with peach and figs, whole rockfish matbucha, braised brisket, and pumpkin and chickpea stew. Orders can be placed online and must be picked up at the restaurant during windows on Saturday, September 24; Sunday, September 25; and Monday, September 26.
Mariposa Baking Company
Gluten-free diners celebrating the High Holidays can turn to Mariposa Baking Company for round challah, both plain and raisin; coconut pecan macaroons; and honey bundt cakes. All items will be available fresh from the bakery’s shops in Oakland and San Francisco from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25. Snag them frozen days before and after.
Pomella
Oakland’s modern Californian Israeli cafe Pomella brings together both made-in-house items and products from local vendors for its Rosh Hashanah menu. Pick-up is available Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25 for orders placed online. Choose your own adventure from a list of dishes including chopped liver, kabocha coconut soup, leek and spinach phyllo pie, potato shallot kugel, honey apple cake, and round challah from As Kneaded Bakery.
Grand Bakery
Grand Bakery in Oakland has challah in all shapes and sizes: round raisin, ceremonial braided, knots, buns, and rolls; all fit for dipping in golden honey. Orders can be placed online for either store pick-up or delivery.
