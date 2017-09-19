Where to Get Jewish Food for the High Holidays in the Bay Area

It’s time again for the High Holidays. In 2022, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins on Sunday, September 25, and ends at sundown, Tuesday, September 27, so start the year on a sweet note, as is traditional, with honey cake and challah from one of these bakeries — or enjoy a full supper from a classic Jewish deli. The head of the year concludes a few short days later on Tuesday, October 4, with Yom Kippur, a day of atonement — and also fasting, so eat up with a festive meal beforehand. L’shanah tovah.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.