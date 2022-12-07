Don’t Sleep on These 8 Martinez Restaurants

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Market and Main

Who said this East Bay city wasn’t a food lover’s delight?

by Linda Childers
Located 30 miles northeast of San Francisco, Martinez is known as the birthplace of the Martini, and home to the largest bocce ball league in the United States. As the county seat for Contra Costa County, it’s also where many locals report for jury duty. Yet in recent years, Martinez’s historic downtown has undergone a renaissance, becoming an inviting food destination, featuring new restaurants, a growing craft beer scene, live music, and an indoor public market. Here are eight must-try restaurants in the waterfront city.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Florence Italian Restaurant

A relative newcomer to the downtown dining scene, Florence opened in 2021 and features a wide array of popular Italian dishes including sumptuous pasta (seafood enthusiasts will appreciate the Spaghetti di Mare) and innovative pizzas (the Crudo option mixes prosciutto, pears, and gorgonzola cheese). Gather around one of the sleek wooden tables inside Florence’s cozy dining room or choose to eat outdoors on the restaurant’s intimate garden patio. Finish off the meal with a slice of homemade cheesecake, chocolate ganache, or decadent tiramisu.

521 Main St, Martinez, CA 94553
(925) 387-5024
(925) 387-5024

Lemongrass Bistro

Since 2009, this sleek, modern family-owned restaurant has served contemporary Southeast Asian fusion dishes in an inviting space designed by local art students. With an expansive menu influenced by Thai and Laotian cuisine, Lemongrass serves a variety of stir-fry, noodle, and curry entrees with captivating variations on classic dishes. Try the sampler platter, featuring grilled chicken skewers, avocado rolls, crispy shrimp rolls, and lumpia, served with a side of peanut sauce and citrus plum sauce, or warm up with a bowl of their salmon coconut soup.

501 Main St, Martinez, CA 94553
(925) 387-0388
(925) 387-0388

Firehouse Brew and Grill

On the outside, Firehouse Brew and Grill looks like a carefully restored historic home, but inside the restaurant’s high ceilings and decor offer a modern sports bar vibe. In addition to an extensive menu, Firehouse offers karaoke and trivia nights, live music, and more, to ensure customers are both well-fed and entertained. Try the lobster roll, featuring Maine lobster tossed in warm spicy garlic butter, served on a New England grilled bun, or enjoy an order of their Drunken Sticky Wings, caramelized in a Peking-style wine sauce. Their extensive tap list features the best selections from local breweries.

611 Escobar St, Martinez, CA 94553
(925) 228-8787
(925) 228-8787

Roxx On Main

If you’re in the mood for comfort food or a creative cocktail, this intimate eatery delivers. 

Entrees at Roxx on Main are made with fresh, organic, and sustainable ingredients sourced from local farms. Try the gemelli pasta with roasted seasonal veggies or the Alhambra Valley ranch beef burger, then indulge in innovative cocktails, including the Tony Soprano (scotch, Amaretto, Frangelico, and cherry bitters) or the Love Potion (vodka, grapefruit juice, peach liqueur, and grenadine). On Friday and Saturday evenings, Roxx on Main features live music.

627 Main St, Martinez, CA 94553
(925) 370-7699
(925) 370-7699

Market & Main

This new indoor public market has something for everyone. Step inside the front door and feast your eyes upon breads, pasta, muffins, and desserts at East Bay Artisan, an Italian pastry and bake shop. Walk further into the urban-style food hall and visit Shuck It, an oyster bar and restaurant, where diners can enjoy clam chowder served in a fresh bread bowl, or try Shuck It’s signature seafood michelada, a huge beer-based cocktail garnished with a crab claw, shrimp, and a raw oyster. For a taste of Morocco, visit Mamounia, a casual café serving a variety of couscous dishes, pizzas, and more. Try their date pizza, featuring a flatbread crust, topped with goat cheese, honey, dates, and olive tapenade, or their classic Moroccan baklava dessert, with its nutty almond-pistachio filling sandwiched between layers of paper-thin pastry.

610 Main St, Martinez, CA 94553
(925) 354-4007
(925) 354-4007

Bar Cava Wine Whiskey & Eatery

Tucked away in a long, deep building with rustic brick walls, this upscale wine bar is the place to enjoy exclusive wines, local craft beers, and signature cocktails. Although Bar Cava began as a Spanish wine bar with tapas, they now feature an extensive wine collection with offerings from Europe and the Mediterranean, as well as pizzas, burgers, and paninis. Sip one of their award-winning signature cocktails or craft beers in the cozy bar and lounge area or relax and listen to live music on Friday and Saturday evenings.

718 Main St, Martinez, CA 94553
(925) 957-6030
(925) 957-6030

Troy

With sister locations in Alameda and Berkeley, this casual eatery serves up fresh, seasonal Greek fare. Flavorful wraps, stuffed with meat and fresh veggies, share the menu with seafood entrees including seared Ahi tuna and grilled salmon. For a traditional Greek dish, try the beef, lamb, or chicken souvlaki, served with rice, grilled veggies, and tzatziki salad, or the pastitsio, featuring layers of macaroni pasta with ground beef in tomato sauce, topped with bechamel.

720 Main St, Martinez, CA 94553
(925) 293-4077
(925) 293-4077

Taco Daddy's

This taco shop serves up delicious Mexican cuisine with a California flare. Try the noteworthy California Daddy burrito, featuring your choice of meat or veggie filling, or the equally tasty Surf and Turf tostada with blackened shrimp. Enjoy a side of crispy tater tot nachos (totchos), while sipping a Dirty-Chata (Horchata and coffee), or an agua fresca, on Taco Daddy’s outdoor patio. While this dining venue is small, the dishes are big on flavor. In the coming months, look for a new, larger, Taco Daddy’s, to open in January 2023, just around the corner from its current location.

915 Main St, Martinez, CA 94553
(925) 387-0350
(925) 387-0350

