 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Hottest New Restaurants in San Francisco, December 2022

18 Destination Restaurants in Napa Valley

All of the Most Decked-Out Holiday Bars and Restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area

More in San Francisco See more maps
Scallop with pine nut miso puree and granola Patricia Chang

All the Michelin Star Restaurants in the Bay Area in 2022, Mapped

Discover the stars closest to you, or strategize your driving and dining itinerary

by Dianne de Guzman and Becky Duffett Updated
View as Map
by Dianne de Guzman and Becky Duffett Updated
Patricia Chang

Michelin updated its California guide again with a fresh round of stars for 2022. This year, six new one-star restaurants from the San Francisco Bay Area have been added to the guide, and brought the total up to 89 restaurants with Michelin stars in California. And, per usual, a number of those are in San Francisco and wine country: we have stars awarded to 51 restaurants, and the highest concentration of three-star restaurants. So to discover the stars closest to you, or devise your driving and dining itinerary, here’s exactly where those Michelin stars are shining across the greater Bay Area, stretching from Mendocino to Carmel.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Harbor House Inn

Copy Link

Harbor House was promoted to two stars this year, thanks to its fine-dining farm-to-table fare in a gorgeous natural setting on the Mendocino coastline. (2 stars)

5600 CA-1, Elk, CA 95432
(707) 877-3203
(707) 877-3203
Courtesy of Harbor House Inn

Also featured in:

Cyrus

Copy Link

Cyrus saw a triumphant return in September 2022 after closing for 10 years, with chef Douglas Keane overseeing an ambitious menu that moves diners eat through a 20-course meal in various rooms of the restaurant, including one room with a chocolate waterfall. (1 star)

275 CA-128, Geyserville, CA 95441
(707) 723-5999
(707) 723-5999
Cynthia Glassell

Also featured in:

SingleThread Farm - Restaurant - Inn

Copy Link

The highly acclaimed Single Thread kept its three stars for its hyper-seasonal food meticulously plated with moss and flowers. (3 stars)

131 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
(707) 723-4646
(707) 723-4646
SingleThread Restaurant/Facebook

Also featured in:

Barndiva

Copy Link

A wine country wedding favorite for more than 15 years, Barndiva maintained its star for another year, for rustic dishes served in a lofty red barn. (1 star)

231 Center St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
(707) 431-0100
(707) 431-0100

The Kitchen Restaurant

Copy Link

The Kitchen, first opened in 1991, is known for truffle dishes and kitchen tours of it Sacramento space. (1 star)

2225 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA 95825
(916) 568-7171
(916) 568-7171
Slow Braised Beef Short Rib at the Kitchen Selland Family Restaurants

Also featured in:

Localis

Copy Link

The menu changes monthly at this Sacramento gem, but expect nothing but locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients thoughtfully prepared by chef Christopher Barnum-Dann and his team. (1 star)

2031 S St, Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 737-7699
(916) 737-7699
A plate of food. Localis

Also featured in:

Auberge du Soleil

Copy Link

For more than a decade, this Napa favorite has served tasting menus and perfect pairings with vineyard views. (1 star)

180 Rutherford Hill Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573
(707) 963-1211
(707) 963-1211
Modern dessert at Auberge du Soleil Auberge du Soleil

Also featured in:

PRESS Restaurant

Copy Link

Press is known for being home to one of the largest Napa Valley wine collections in the area, but the food under chef Philip Tessier is just as noteworthy with its hyperfocus on highlighting local purveyors from wine glass to plate. (1 star)

587 St Helena Hwy, St Helena, CA 94574
(707) 967-0550
(707) 967-0550
John Troxell

Also featured in:

The French Laundry

Copy Link

The Napa institution is still a fine-dining destination, with quite the waitlist, drawing food and wine lovers from around the world for $350-plus tasting menus. (3 stars)

6640 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599
(707) 944-2380
(707) 944-2380
The French Laundry
The French Laundry
braineack/fickr

Also featured in:

Kenzo

Copy Link

Kenzo kept its star for exquisite kaiseki and sake pairings served to a coveted 25 seats in a minimalist space. (1 star)

1339 Pearl St, Napa, CA 94559
(707) 294-2049
(707) 294-2049
Kenzo

Also featured in:

Madcap

Copy Link

At the base of Mount Tam, a former French Laundry chef serves hyper-seasonal menus with a little less fuss. (1 star)

198 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-9898
(415) 453-9898
Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

Commis

Copy Link

This two-star restaurant in Oakland continues to impress the inspectors with tasting menus in a relaxed space. (2 stars)

3859 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 653-3902
(510) 653-3902
Halibut and asparagus with borage salt, shiso, and grilled fish bone vinegar, served in an oversized white bowl Isabel Baer

Also featured in:

Gary Danko

Copy Link

The fine-dining classic of the 1990s pulled through the pandemic with white tablecloths still starched. The guide loves the three- and five-course menus, sharp waiters, and over-the-top flowers. (1 star)

800 North Point St, San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 749-2060
(415) 749-2060
Terrine from Gary Danko Gary Danko

Also featured in:

Bar Crenn

Copy Link

Bar Crenn is known for its caviar bites and bubbles, served in a Parisian flea-chic living room, and maintains its Michelin star for another year. (1 star)

3131 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 440-0460
(415) 440-0460

Also featured in:

Atelier Crenn

Copy Link

Dominique Crenn remains the only three-star female chef in America, known for her revelatory tasting menus starring briny fish and seasonal vegetables, chased by remarkable desserts. (3 stars)

3127 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 440-0460
(415) 440-0460
Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Restaurant Nisei

Copy Link

Leave your expectations of Japanese food at the door upon your visit at Nisei; instead, experience chef David Yoshimura’s menu of California washoku food, emphasizing seasonality and balance. (1 star)

2316 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 827-6898
(415) 827-6898
Japanese croquette topped with uni and a fermented carrot at restaurant Nisei Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

Quince

Copy Link

Cozied up in historic Jackson Square, Quince is a fine-dining special occasion restaurant, from the caviar openers to the macaron mignardises. (3 stars)

470 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 775-8500
(415) 775-8500
The new lounge area at Quince in Jackson Square.
The new lounge area at Quince in Jackson Square.
Photo: Aubrie Pick

Also featured in:

SSAL

Copy Link

This restaurant led by couple Hyunyoung Bae and Junsoo Bae combines Korean-inspired fine dining with California cuisine. (1 star)

2226 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
A plate of food. Adahlia Cole

Mister Jiu's

Copy Link

Despite several upscale Chinese restaurants opening in Chinatown in recent years, Mister Jiu’s remains the standalone star. (1 star)

28 Waverly Pl, San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 857-9688
(415) 857-9688
Kassie Borreson

Also featured in:

Angler

Copy Link

The woodfire smoke-tinged seafood sister spot from the Saison team is still a star. (1 star)

132 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 872-9442
(415) 872-9442
Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

Acquerello

Copy Link

The Cal-Italian destination on top of Nob Hill continues to dazzle inspectors with elaborate pasta dishes and floral arrangements. (2 stars)

1722 Sacramento Street NEAR VAN NESS &, Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 567-5432
(415) 567-5432
Octopus from Acquerello Acquerello

Also featured in:

The Shota

Copy Link

A fan favorite for its fatty tuna takeout boxes during the pandemic, the Shota’s omakase service in its serene space earned its first star for a second year. (1 star)

115 Sansome St, San Francisco, CA 94104
(628) 224-2074
(628) 224-2074
Inari sushi from Yubu by the Shota Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

Sons & Daughters

Copy Link

Sons & Daughters holds one star for its seasonal tasting menus served in an intimate black-and-cream space. (1 star)

708 Bush Street Between Bush &, Powell St, San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 994-7933
(415) 994-7933
Sons &amp; Daughters Eater Archives

Also featured in:

Sorrel

Copy Link

The Pac Heights neighborhood standout still shines with courses of seasonal vegetables and fresh pastas. (1 star)

3228 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 525-3765
(415) 525-3765
Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

Spruce

Copy Link

With New Californian classics and a handsome dining room, Spruce generously serves tony Sacramento Street. (1 star)

3640 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 931-5100
(415) 931-5100
Plating sauce at Spruce Spruce

Also featured in:

O' by Claude Le Tohic

Copy Link

Ride the elevator all the way up to the top floor of ONE65, the many-layered French emporium, and O’ by Claude Le Tohic is the fine dining room. It maintained its first star, and no doubt those gasp-inducing cheese and dessert carts helped. (1 star)

165 O'Farrell St 5th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 814-8888
(415) 814-8888

Benu

Copy Link

Corey Lee’s acclaimed original restaurant is an “oasis in the heart of they city,” so the inspectors say, serving gorgeously plated courses in tasting menus. (3 stars)

22 Hawthorne St, San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 685-4860
(415) 685-4860
Benu Bill Addison

Also featured in:

Kin Khao

Copy Link

Temporarily closed for the entirety of the pandemic, Kin Khao returned this year and managed to maintain a star for its funky and fiery Thai dishes. (1 star)

55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 362-7456
(415) 362-7456
Dishes at Kin Khao Dogpatch Kin Khao

Also featured in:

Avery Restaurant

Copy Link

The luxe new Avery opened a couple of years ago and maintained its first star for its tasting menus filled with wagyu, oysters, caviar, and smoke. (1 star)

1552 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 817-1187
(415) 817-1187
Patricia Chang

State Bird Provisions

Copy Link

With its dim sum–inspired carts and legendary quail, State Bird is still notoriously hard to book a table. (1 star)

1529 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 795-1272
(415) 795-1272
Ice cream sandwich from State Bird Provisions State Bird Provisions

Also featured in:

The Progress

Copy Link

Just next door to sister restaurant State Bird, the Progress has another star in its own right, and the big duck platter and peanut milk aren’t to be missed. (1 star)

1525 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Duck for two at the Progress The Progress/Facebook

Saison

Copy Link

Saison lost its third star a few years ago, but the team is still serving strong tasting menus. (2 stars)

178 Townsend St, San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 828-7990
(415) 828-7990
Uni toast at Saison Bill Addison

Also featured in:

Birdsong

Copy Link

Birdsong ascends with woodfired seafood dishes inspired by the West Coast, maintaining its two-star designation. (2 stars)

1085 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 369-9161
(415) 369-9161
The “Birdbox” includes fried chicken and purple cornbread Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

Californios

Copy