All the Michelin Star Restaurants in the Bay Area in 2022, Mapped

Michelin updated its California guide again with a fresh round of stars for 2022. This year, six new one-star restaurants from the San Francisco Bay Area have been added to the guide, and brought the total up to 89 restaurants with Michelin stars in California. And, per usual, a number of those are in San Francisco and wine country: we have stars awarded to 51 restaurants, and the highest concentration of three-star restaurants. So to discover the stars closest to you, or devise your driving and dining itinerary, here’s exactly where those Michelin stars are shining across the greater Bay Area, stretching from Mendocino to Carmel.

