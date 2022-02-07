13 Romantic Restaurants for a Night Out in San Francisco

With such a stellar collection of cuisines and restaurants, San Francisco makes it easy to enjoy a delicious night out. But where should you go when you want to take that special someone somewhere that screams romance? While there will always be the classic steakhouses or red-checkered tablecloth joints, there are also lots of gems that pull off the aura of romance just as well.

Romance is more than just candles or a hushed atmosphere, so we’ve made a list of 13 of the most romantic restaurants in San Francisco — each of which has just a little something extra to take date night up a notch. Some have plush booths for snuggling and others have white tablecloths or impressive views, but all are delicious choices for wooing or keeping that spark alive.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.