14 Fun and Funky Places to Drink Natural Wine in the Bay Area

“Natural wine” is a spectrum that encompasses a range of wine-growing and winemaking practices, from 00 (say: “zero zero”), that is, nothing added or removed during the winemaking process, to minimal techniques that help ensure a certain final product. One of the biggest goals of the natural wine movement, though, is to strip out pretense and enjoy wine for what it is: delicious, a little boozy, and great to share with friends and food. Accessibility is key: Natural winemakers often want their bottles to be enjoyed by a wide variety of drinkers, not just those with money to spare. Most of these winemakers are farmers as well, focused less on marketing and self-promotion but on making a product that they themselves want to drink. Imagine that your favorite organic farmers market vendor made something that will get you tipsy: How could you say no to that?

These wine bars and restaurants are some of the best stewards of natural wine in the Bay Area, showing off what’s finest about the world of natural wines. They’re focused on low-intervention, high-enjoyment bottles in a judgment-free environment – the purest expression of what wine should be.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.