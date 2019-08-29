 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Patricia Chang

14 Fun and Funky Places to Drink Natural Wine in the Bay Area

From natural wine-focused bars and bottle shops to restaurants with great biodynamic wine lists

by Sam Chapple-Sokol Updated
by Sam Chapple-Sokol Updated
Patricia Chang

“Natural wine” is a spectrum that encompasses a range of wine-growing and winemaking practices, from 00 (say: “zero zero”), that is, nothing added or removed during the winemaking process, to minimal techniques that help ensure a certain final product. One of the biggest goals of the natural wine movement, though, is to strip out pretense and enjoy wine for what it is: delicious, a little boozy, and great to share with friends and food. Accessibility is key: Natural winemakers often want their bottles to be enjoyed by a wide variety of drinkers, not just those with money to spare. Most of these winemakers are farmers as well, focused less on marketing and self-promotion but on making a product that they themselves want to drink. Imagine that your favorite organic farmers market vendor made something that will get you tipsy: How could you say no to that?

These wine bars and restaurants are some of the best stewards of natural wine in the Bay Area, showing off what’s finest about the world of natural wines. They’re focused on low-intervention, high-enjoyment bottles in a judgment-free environment – the purest expression of what wine should be.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

DAYTRIP

Daytrip co-owner Stella Dennig once described the wine bar and restaurant as a “soft disco drunken dinner party,” and if you’re getting rowdy it’s likely because you’ve enjoyed a glass or three of something funky. The list here comes from Jenny Eagleton (The Punchdown Natural Wine Bar) and leans into accessible options meaning most bottles, which can be opened on-site or taken to-go, come in under $60 with glasses starting as low as $11.

4316 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609
Patricia Chang

Ordinaire Wine Shop & Wine Bar

This popular Grand Lake-adjacent wine bar is a bit headier than most others. It embraces the spiritual, mystical side of natural wine and encourages learning about natural winegrowing and winemaking practices. The shop also has one of the best wine clubs around.

3354 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
(510) 350-7524
(510) 350-7524
A bartender pouring wine in two glasses Caleb Pershan

The Punchdown

The Punchdown, just above the 19th street BART in downtown Oakland, presents its extensive by-the-glass list not simply by color but by flavor profile: a wine might be described as cherry/cocoa/vivant/glou glou (French for “chuggable,” more or less). The list, presided over by wife-and-husband owners Lisa Costa and D.C. Looney, is thoughtful and flights are encouraged. The Punchdown also has a small but noteworthy bottle shop on site with well-priced rarities.

1737 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612
The Punchdown

Slug

Slug, the kid sister spinoff from wildly popular natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar, opened in a glittery disco ball daze in July 2022. The bar is devoted to showcasing natural and organic wines, with partner Jake Michahelles handling selections – though unlike at Snail Bar, this list focuses more heavily on California-made selections from smaller producers including Purity Wines, Everything is Okay, Chateau Fiasco, and Gearhead Wines. There are about a dozen or so options by the glass, plus a whole wall of wines by the bottle that can be taken to-go should you want to enjoy your beverage offsite.

102 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 817-4350
(510) 817-4350
Patricia Chang

minimo

Named for the Italian word for “minimal,” Minimo, in Jack London Square, is a wine bar and shop that wears its heart on its sleeve. Its wines are defined by minimalism throughout the whole winemaking process, mostly from small makers. Unabashedly dedicated to creating community, the space has a shared long table, perfect for a group or for sharing a bottle or three with new friends. Regular winemaker tastings offer an opportunity for education.

420 3rd St, Oakland, CA 94607
(510) 891-1024
(510) 891-1024
Minimo

Key Klub

The team behind North Beach’s Bodega (also a legit natural wine destination) opened this Lower Nob Hill outpost in early 2022, flooding the neighborhood with minimal-intervention wines and fresh beer. The list divides selections into cheeky categories like “Here for the Funk” and “Thicc Boys” and bartenders tend to be willing to let you sample some options before settling on one. If you’ve got a friend in tow with more traditional wine tastes, this spot offers something for everyone; the cellar list also offers $150 bottles of Italian nebbiolo and elegant French Chablis.

850 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 494-9425
(415) 494-9425
Inside Key Klub, a bar with brick walls and modern round light fixtures. Key Klub

Tofino Wines

A beautiful, large, airy space in Laurel Heights is home to Tofino, a neighborhood favorite wine bar and bottle shop. Its owners April Sack and Mark Nevin are wine industry lifers, and share a love of teaching customers about the vagaries of natural winemaking processes, as well as lesser-known wine regions from the old world. There’s also a small menu of beer and snacks.

2696 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 872-5782
(415) 872-5782
Tofino Wines
Tofino Wines
Tofino Wines

Terroir

Terroir is one of the old guards in the Bay Area’s natural wine scene, opening its SoMa storefront all the way back in 2007. Since the beginning, they’ve focused their short by-the-glass list and large cellar on biodynamic, 00 wines from the old world, mostly from France. The space is open and airy, with a variety of seating options, from cozy intimate corners to tables set for a party – and there’s always some vinyl on the stereo. The by-the-glass list always has some great entry-level natural wines and a few deeper cuts, so don’t be afraid to ask for recommendations.

1116 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 558-9946
(415) 558-9946
Terroir

Sluts the wine bar

Part wine bar, part wannabe strip club, Sluts comes to San Francisco from Imana and team, the crew behind devil-may-care fine dining restaurant Hi Felicia in Oakland. Under a buzzing neon sign that begs the question “spit or swallow,” bartenders span both local and international selections, for example, Richmond’s Purity Wines and TyTy Wine, Lula, and Everwild. If you get hungry, be prepared for convenience store fare – think Cup of Noodles, Lean Cuisines, and Chips Ahoy cookies.

1116 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103
(510) 817-4299
(510) 817-4299
Jeremy Chiu

Fool's Errand

Occupying an English basement on the busy Divisadero strip, Fool’s Errand specializes both in old world low-intervention wines and locally-made hazy IPAs — and remarkably succeeds at both. Owner John Dampeer oversees an impressively curated list of wines by the bottle, with a heavy focus on France as well as an impressive selection of Rieslings and Gruner Veltliners form Germany and Austria. Dampeer is forever excited to talk about all things fermented, so start with a glass from the short by-the-glass list — or a pint of something juicy, and grill him about his favorite bottles.

639A Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Fool’s Errand

Bar Part Time

Despite what the laidback name might indicate, Bar Part Time offers a consistently big vibe – it’s got an often-bustling dance floor where DJs spin sets while guests dance and sip on glasses of orange funk. Order at the bar, where the list of options by the glass hovers around $15 a pop. For larger groups, you’ll want to rummage around the fridge across from the bar, where you can choose your own selection to share with friends. On weekend nights there may be a wait but the scene is worth experiencing at least once.

496 14th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
(669) 333-9463
(669) 333-9463
A glass of orange wine. Lauren Saria

Fig & Thistle Market

With two locations — a wine bar in Hayes Valley and a sister bottle shop Millay in the Castro — Fig & Thistle provides some much-needed natty in some more conventional-leaning ‘hoods. The bar, which was opened in 2012 by Angel Davis and Nguey Lay, is fun and funky — share the bunkbeds with friends for a more intimate experience — and the wine list is small but thoughtful, with a focus on California. The market is a meet-cute of a neighborhood bottle shop, candlelit bar, and succulent garden: A surprisingly quiet retreat from Market Street’s normal clamor.

691 14th St, San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 874-9867
(415) 874-9867
Caleb Pershan

Ruby Wine

One of the most ardent members of the 00 camp is Ruby, a small shop in Potrero Hill. They pour a few wines by the glass — whatever they’re feeling like, always $12 – but the focus is bottles for take away and to drink in the space, for retail pricing plus $10 corkage. Their bottle list is notable but perhaps not for natural novices, and their rigid attitude can come off as aloof in an otherwise hospitable, welcome wine scene.

1419 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 401-7708
(415) 401-7708
A sandwichboard sign outside Ruby Wine that reads “Always Apero” Ruby Wine

buddy

Buddy lands in the Mission thanks to a crew of experienced bar industry professionals including Alvaro Rojas (Elda), Nicolas Torres (True Laurel), Nora Furst (Uma Casa), and Claire Sprouse (Hunky Dory in Brooklyn). It’s not just a natural wine bar but also a low-ABV cocktail spot pouring pet-nats, lightly chilled reds, and some interesting co-ferments. On the food menu don’t miss the epic fried mortadella sandwich.

3115 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Albert Law

Related Maps