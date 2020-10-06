 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Nathan Choi

These Are the Hottest New Restaurants in San Francisco, January 2023

A list of San Francisco’s newest and buzziest restaurants

by Lauren Saria Updated
by Lauren Saria Updated
Nathan Choi

At the top of a fresh year, it’s time to revisit that long list of restaurants you’ve been meaning to try across the city. For longtime staples to check off, you’ll want this map of classic San Francisco restaurants or perhaps the Eater San Francisco 38, a guide to some of the city’s best destinations for anything from modern Filipino food to iconic bowls of cioppino. This list, however, the Eater San Francisco Heatmap, highlights recently opened spots or ones we’re particularly excited about for one reason or another. In short, it’s the answer to that ever-burning question: Where should I be eating right now?

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Cassava

As of October 12, Cassava is back — but you’ll no longer find the restaurant’s affordable prix fixe menu out in the foggy Outer Richmond. Owners Yuka Ioroi and chef Kris Toliao have relocated the 10-year-old restaurant to North Beach, opening in a vibrant new space with outdoor seating and a long bar. The menu remains the same, allowing diners to pick three courses from options including house-made rigatoni, slow braised short rib, and buttermilk fried chicken for $48 per person. 

401 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 640-8990
(415) 640-8990
Albert Law

Bar Sprezzatura

TableOne Hospitality’s second San Francisco venture brings an Italian oasis to the One Maritime Plaza office tower in FiDi. It’s a California-ized version of a Venetian bacaro, a traditional bar that serves wine and small plates called cicchetti. The beverage list leans into the theme with Italian wines, spritzes, and updated classics including an entire section of negroni riffs. To pair, explore chef Joseph Offner’s menu of savory bar snacks and larger plates including delicate beet-filled casunziei and sepe al nero starring light-as-air whipped Biancoperla polenta.

One Maritime Plaza, #100, San Francisco, CA 94111
Patricia Chang

Reem’s California Ferry Building

In November, Reem’s California became the latest restaurant to join the impressive roster at the historic Ferry Building, which now includes an outpost of Senor Sisig and Fatted Calf. Chef Reem Assil brings exclusive items and familiar offerings including her popular mana’eesh to the entirely grab-and-go operation. For a caffeine fix, try drinks such as cardamom cold brew, which can be paired with pastries like fatayer sabanikh, or spinach and onion turnovers, and chocolate chip halawa cookies.

1 Ferry Plaza #19, San Francisco, CA 94105
Ben Sullivan

La Société

A team of Mina Group alumni struck out on their own with TableOne Hospitality earlier this year and in August brought a new French restaurant to the ground floor of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SOMA. Chef Alexandre Viriot came through some star French chefs’ kitchens and now aims to give French bistro classics a California twist. For example, duck a l’orange stars Sonoma County’s Liberty Ducks, while pork pate gets paired with Jimmy Nardello peppers. Over at the bar, look for a deep selection of French wine and Chartreuse, which can also be enjoyed via tableside service. 

50 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Kin Khao

After a pandemic-era pop-up in the Dogpatch that ended earlier this year, chef-owner Pim Techamuanvivit has finally reopened her extremely popular Thai restaurant Kin Khao. The spicy wings, tiny jars of mushroom har mok, and coconut-scented green curry are reinstalled on the ground floor of the Parc55 hotel, just a couple of blocks away from Union Square — and it’s all just as appetizing as ever.  

55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 362-7456
(415) 362-7456
A spread of dishes from Kin Khao. Lauren Saria

AFICI

Prix fixe is the name of the game at Afici, the fine dining restaurant from executive chef Eric Upper and the team behind Alexander’s Steakhouse. After cooking wagyu for years at Alexander’s, the chef is branching out with a selection of fresh pasta and entrees that use less-common cuts — think wagyu beef tongue served with tomato gastrique or tangled up with rosemary fettuccine. The four-course menu costs $125 per person, with the option for luxe supplements including caviar and wagyu charcuterie that’s cured in-house.

680 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 537-1111
(415) 537-1111
Joseph Weaver

Suragan

After working as a sous chef at Marlena while shoring up the idea for his own restaurant, chef Jongmoon Choi opened Suragan in the Tenderloin in December. The fine-dining Korean restaurant serves a 12-course tasting menu ($135) that features dishes inspired by ancient cookbooks. The restaurant is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday with two seatings per evening. 

250 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 376-8853
(415) 376-8853
Dishes of braised beef short rib, walnut ssamjang, rice, and lettuce leaves, from Suragan, a new restaurant in San Francisco. Nathan Choi

Tenderheart

There’s a new all-day restaurant open on Market, specifically on the ground floor of the new LINE hotel, perched on the corner of Market and Turk. Chef Joe Hou, who comes to the Bay Area after growing up back East, says he’s blending Northern California ingredients with influences from his Chinese American identity and the result is dishes such as sweet and sour quail, bone-in lionhead meatballs, and kampachi crudo made with fermented black bean. Cocktails including the New Fashioned (rye, bourbon, banana, winter melon, Sfumato amaro) come from experienced Bay Area barman Danny Louie.

33 Turk St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Patricia Chang

Outta Sight Pizza

Copy Link

This much-anticipated restaurant extension of chef Eric Ehler’s pizza pop-up Outta Sight rolled open slowly during the fall, but as of the top of the new year, it is open for expanded hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, with delivery available after 5 p.m. On the menu look for floppy slices and excellent whole pies — plus hoagies, wings, salads, and fries expected to be added to the lineup soon.

422 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 829-3108
(415) 829-3108
A pizza topped with spinach and mortadella. Outta Sight

Birdbox

The Instagram-famous sandwich known as Claude the Claw landed near Oracle Park with the opening of Birdbox, the fast-casual chicken restaurant from the couple behind Michelin-starred Birdsong. It’s a straightforward menu of fried chicken sandwiches, fried chicken boxes, and sides such as fries and cornbread. In addition to takeout and dine-in options, there are also options for delivery so you can get that sustainably sourced chicken brought right to your front door. 

680A 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Fried chicken sandwich on a hamburger bun, with cabbage slaw and a fried chicken foot coming out from the side Patricia Chang

Rad Radish

Adriano Paganini, the restaurant mastermind behind hits including Wildseed and Super Duper Burgers, strikes again: In August, Paganini’s Back of House restaurant group opened a new vegan restaurant called Rad Radish in Hayes Valley. It’s meant to be a more casual answer to Wildseed, serving grain bowls, salads, and meat-free sandwiches for either dine-in or to-go. Beverage options include organic wines and low-ABV cocktails, which can be sipped in a space splashed with groovy murals.

301 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 916-8548
(415) 916-8548
Back of The House

The Laundromat SF

Though the restaurant’s name might call to mind baskets of warm laundry, not hot bagels, the former is exactly what you’ll find at the Laundromat SF, which opened just up the block from the historic Balboa Theather in the Outer Richmond in November. It’s a joint venture from Jaimi Holker, who owns CinemaSF and runs the Balboa Theater with her partner Adam Bergeron, and Jenna O’Connell and Kevin Rodgers, the duo behind Holey Roller Bagels. The result is a busy bagel operation by day and a neighborhood pizzeria — with a beverage list of beer, natural wine, and low-ABV cocktails — by night. 

3725 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA 94121
Lauren Saria

LOQUAT

The former 20th Century Cafe space is now home to Loquat, a bakery from the folks behind Four Barrel Coffee and the Mill, and a former pastry chef from Tartine Bakery. The Chronicle reports the Hayes Valley cafe serves “baked goods inspired by the Jewish diaspora and Levantine flavors.” Coffee, of course, comes from Four Barrel, which is now owned by Tal Mor and Jodi Geren, who took over the business after the former CEO was ousted on the heels of allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

198 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 932-6816
(415) 932-6816

Delfina Restaurant

After taking a years-long break spurred by the pandemic, Delfina is back in action on 18th Street — and the more-than-20-year-old restaurant has a fresh new look. Co-owners Annie and Craig Stoller are proud to show off a new bar and a new private dining room, where fans old and new can get a taste of the restaurant’s pioneering Cal-Italian cuisine. The spaghetti pomodoro returns to the menu, of course, along with mortadella pizza, porcini and cippolini spiedi, and dry-aged duck breast from Liberty Ducks.

3621 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 552-4055
(415) 552-4055

Al Carajo

Chef Javier León has permanently parked his formerly mobile food business at 3224 1/2 22nd Street in the Mission. Al Carajo serves Mayan-inspired cuisine including ceviche Yucanteco, chicken tinga quesadillas, and birria pizza for lunch and dinner every day except Monday. 

3224 1/2 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 400-4146
(415) 400-4146
Lorena Masso

Damansara Co.

Tracy Goh found a permanent home for her Malaysian pop-up Damansara in Noe Valley, opening her first petite restaurant in mid-October. There are no reservations and just a few small tables so you’ll need to be patient if you want to be rewarded with small plates like cereal and salted egg fried chicken, sticky barbecue pork sandwiches, and the spicy noodle dish laska, either meat or vegetarian. 

1781 Church St, San Francisco, CA 94131
Aron Pruiett

