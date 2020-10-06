The Hottest New Restaurants in San Francisco, December 2021

Eater tipsters, readers, friends, and family usually have the same question: Where should I eat right now? Restaurant obsessives want to know what’s new, what’s cool, and where their favorite chefs have landed — and with a host of highly anticipated fall openings, there are more restaurants to try than ever. To answer that question, here are 21 of San Francisco’s most exciting new restaurants, all which are open as of publication time. This should be enough to keep you going until next month, when we’ll update this list with the next class of buzzy openings.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.