Kick Off the New Year with Brunch at These Bay Area Restaurants

Patricia Chang

Welcome 2022 with posole, dim sum, or a big ole bloody Mary

Patricia Chang

On one hand, we all want to sleep in on New Year’s Day. On the other, we all have to eat ... and sometimes the thought of scrambling your own eggs (especially if you’ve decided to really tie one on the night before) is just too much. Fortunately, Bay Area diners have some excellent options for New Year’s Day brunch with anything from menudo and posole to dim sum and French toast up for grabs. Just be sure to make your reservations early as tables are already filling up fast. Here are 12 restaurants open for New Year’s Day brunch around San Francisco and the East Bay.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Cassava

Read Review
3519 Balboa St
San Francisco, CA 94121
(415) 640-8990
Visit Website

New Year’s Day brunch is on at Cassava, the Richmond restaurant known for its Japanese breakfast. Choose from that well-loved brunch spread — a set that includes rice, soup, pickles, and more — or options like a Liège waffle with scrambled eggs and avocado–smoked salmon toast. Large format cocktails are also on the table, including pitchers of sangria and mimosa sets.

Patricia Chang

2. Presidio Social Club Exchange

563 Ruger St
San Francisco, CA 94129
(415) 885-1888
Visit Website

Weather permitting, you’ll be able to brunch in a eucalyptus-scented national park on Presidio Social Club Exchange’s patio this New Year’s Day. The weekend menu, available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., hits all the necessary notes — French toast, deviled eggs, and croque madame. Plus there’s a cocktail menu with spritzes and rose sangria.

Presidio Social Club Exchange

3. Izzy's Steakhouse

3345 Steiner St
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 563-0487
Visit Website

Izzy’s brunch means meaty entrees like steak and eggs or corned beef hash, though you can lighten things up with ricotta bombolini or almond brioche French toast. For New Year’s Day, sommelier Debbie Zachareas has special pairings available to create a champagne-soaked brunch — think, fried chicken and sweet potato waffles with Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé. Brunch will be served from 11:30am to 2:30pm.

Steak and eggs Izzy’s Steakhouse

4. Copas

2223 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
Visit Website

This cozy all-day cafe serves brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the menu spans light fare like a delicate farmers market toast layered with tomatoes and a runny egg to sofrito baked eggs scattered with winter mushrooms. A full cocktail and coffee menu provides both uppers and downers to fit every brunch occasion — just don’t forget an order of delicate churro doughnuts for the table. Or just yourself.

Avocado toast with early girl tomatoes Liz Barclay/Copas

5. KAIYŌ

1838 Union St
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 525-4804
Visit Website

Cow Hollow’s Kaiyo blends Peruvian and Japanese flavors into dishes like karrage chicken and waffles for a special three-course brunch ($35), served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Years Day. The restaurant will also offer happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. and its regular dinner menu on January 1 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Karrage Waffle KAIYŌ

6. Absinthe Brasserie & Bar

398 Hayes St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 551-1590
Visit Website

Embrace the Parisian lifestyle with a caviar and oyster-filled brunch at Absinthe — or opt for one of the New Year's Day specials, which include oxtail soup and poutine with crispy braised beef and mushroom gravy. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last reservation at 2 p.m.) on January 1.

7. Chezchez

584 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 237-1834
Visit Website

Spritz on into the new year at Valencia Street cocktail spot Chezchez, where chef Timmy Malloy will be whipping up menu specials and Champagne and caviar supplements and somm Drew Record will be digging deep into the BV Cellar for extra-special bottles to pour. The party starts at noon — and for those who really want to start the year off on the right foot, there’s an opportunity to join the BV Run Club on a 5K run.

A blood Mary from Chezchez Tiago Russo

8. Red Window

500 Columbus Ave
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 757-0600
Visit Website

Kick start the new year with tapas and sangria at Red Window. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the menu offering everything from pintxos by the piece to souffle pancakes and steak and eggs. Cocktails lean light with a bevy of spritzes on the list but the chilled Spanish coffee might just be the ticket; it’s got coffee-infused rum paired with cardamom and vanilla-infused vermouth.

Red Window Patricia Chang

9. The Rotunda

150 Stockton St Level Four
San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 249-2720
Visit Website

Sipping tea and tucking into a plate of popovers under the stunning glass dome at the Rotunda is a holiday season standby for San Franciscans — but January 1 is not too late to get into the festive spirit. Brunch is served starting at 11 a.m. with afternoon tea service open until 3 p.m.

Rotunda at Neiman Marcus
Rotunda at Neiman Marcus

10. Yank Sing (Stevenson St.)

49 Stevenson St
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 541-4949
Visit Website

Yank Sing’s second downtown location is serving all the dim sum favorites for the new year. Reservations are available on OpenTable for both indoor and outdoor seating starting at 11 a.m. and until 3 p.m.

Dim sum from Yank Sing Yank Sing

11. Copper Spoon

4031 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 879-7061
Visit Website

East Bay diners can join chef Lala Harrison from yet-to-open Black heritage restaurant Roux40 for a New Year’s Day brunch at Copper Spoon complete with bottomless mimosas and specialty mixers. Reservations are available from  11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. by calling 510-879-7061.

12. Bombera

3459 Champion St
Oakland, CA 94602
(510) 452-5900
Visit Website

Is there anything better than posole and menudo after a long night of celebration? Well lucky for all of us, that’s what’s on the menu at star chef Dominica Rice-Cisneros’ Bombera for New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch. The menu will lean into dishes designed to help you bounce back after staying up to ring in 2022 and reservations are available now on Resy. Walk-ins will be accepted, but there may be a wait.  

Read Review
