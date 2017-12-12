 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Spread of dishes at Prubechu Patricia Chang

12 Restaurants Perfect for Outdoor Dining in a Group

Places to dine outdoors with friends

by Jay C. Barmann and Paolo Bicchieri Updated
Patricia Chang

For obvious reasons, the last few years have proved challenging for planning large get-togethers and group celebrations. Thankfully, many restaurants have adapted to diners’ needs, expanding outdoor spaces, adopting QR codes, and more. Across all 48 hills there are a number of restaurants more than willing to accommodate requests for eating outside, and (admittedly a smaller number) that can host a big group, too. Wherever dinner plans may take you, these 12 restaurants have you covered when it comes to eating outside with friends, family, or whoever else you may be meeting up with these days.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
The Devil's Acre

Sporting an enormous parklet on Columbus Avenue, Devil’s Acre is one of the biggest social distance-designed outdoor options in North Beach, though Red Window, Tosca, and others have parklets of their own. Come for the late-night hangs and top-tier drinks, though be warned the bar does not serve food.

256 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
A drink on a table at a parklet.
Devil’s Acre sports a huge outdoor parklet.
The Devil’s Acre

Colibri Mexican Bistro

Tucked in San Francisco’s former naval base-turned national park, Colibri offers handmade tortillas, decadent pato en mole, and panuchos aplenty. Chef Edgar Castro and team are happy to seat a big group looking for a luscious lunch after touring the Disney museum or the new Tunnel Tops Park.

50 Moraga Ave, San Francisco, CA 94129
Colibri Josh Sanchez, The SVL Agency

Gott's Roadside

Known for its vegan soft serve and bodacious burgers, Gott’s Roadside offers a stellar option for casual outdoor dining at its Ferry Building outpost. Keep in mind this spot is in high demand — getting a big table could be competitive — but it's ideal for a mid-week team lunch kind of thing. Beyond the burgers and ice cream, Gott’s offers salads, sandwiches, and loads of meatless protiens and vegetarian options.

One Ferry Building, The Embarcadero S, San Francisco, CA 94111
The exterior of the Ferry Building.
Gott’s outdoor location at the Ferry Building is perfect for big groups.
Gott’s Roadside

Kaiyo Rooftop

Amongst the best rooftop hangouts in the city, Kaiyo lives above the Hyatt Place Hotel in SoMa. Japanese-Peruvian Nikkei food is the move here, as are the craft cocktails. Reserve in advance for larger groups. Fans come for primo sushi, sashimi, and sake.

701 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
A rendering of the KAIYŌ Rooftop bar. KAIYŌ Rooftop

Foghorn Taproom

On the north side of Golden Gate Park there’s a neighborhood staple for watching the Niners and eating wings. Now with a Sunset sister location on Irving Street, Foghorn Taproom has a big parklet on a block with loads of other outdoor dining options. Vegan wings are on hand, and local breweries are always on tap.

450 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA 94118
A guy with a dog sitting around a ton of other people.
Obviously, Foghorn Taproom is dog-friendly.
Foghorn Taproom

The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery

This 22,500-square-foot distillery and beer garden in Mission Bay is perfect for an afternoon kickback. The food is no joke, either: fried avocado tacos and grilled tri-tip medallions with chimichurri are on hand in this expansive restaurant and pub. The beer garden hosts up to 100 guests for private events, too. 

100 Hooper St Ste. 4, San Francisco, CA 94107
Seven Stills/Facebook

Mission Rock Resort

Come for the views, stay for the bounty of seafaring menu options to be enjoyed while overlooking the San Francisco Bay. An eastside-of-the-city expert pick, Mission Rock Resort has earned its spot in the hearts of both Dogpatch and Mission Bay denizens. Fish and chips make a solid choice, though pros know not to miss the Tuesday through Friday happy hour, which means $1 oysters from 3 to 6 p.m.

817 Terry A Francois Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Rock Resort Mission Rock Resort/Facebook

Fiorella Sunset

The newest addition to the 9th Avenue corridor, Richmond District-born Italian restaurant Fiorella serves big pies and big groups outdoors. The rooftop seating is an elite dining experience, especially if you dip in for a trip to hidden Bar Nonnina. Pizza and fresh pasta make up the bulk of the menu, paired with a list of wine, beer, and Italian amari.

1240 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
Rooftop patio at Fiorella Sunset Fiorella

Prubechu

Pioneering innovative outdoor dining during the pandemic, this Chamorro cuisine destination in the Mission District is well worth visiting with a big group. Prubechu geared their outdoor seating for social distancing specifically, taking over part of the nearby alley, and can take nine or more guests on a reservation. Vegan coconut flatbread, sweet and sour pork belly, and fried branzino are all available at this restaurant.

2224 Mission St #A, San Francisco, CA 94110
A spread of Guamanian dishes at Prubechu Patricia Chang

Poesia

For a Castro classic, and an old Oprah Winfrey favorite, head to 18th Street’s Italian restaurant Poesia. The back patio has a DIY Italian vibe, and the downstairs was recently retrofitted into an expanded cafe and seating area. Big groups can enjoy the big portions including ravioli di zucca ($23) and filet mignon ($38) in a classy yet down-to-earth ambiance.

4072 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Sunset Cantina

On an unsuspecting portion of Judah Avenue, up a few blocks from the main drag further down the road, Sunset Cantina offers powerfully-poured margaritas and a surprisingly big back patio. There’s a good amount of outdoor seating in front of the restaurant, too, for a tremendous view of the Pacific to enjoy while eating shrimp tacos, cheesy elote, and tortas slathered in an avocado cilantro slaw.

3414 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122
Bright chairs and wood benches at a patio.
The back patio at Sunset Cantina is perfect when the tables out front run out.
Sunset Cantina

All Good Pizza

The Bayview has plenty of great spots to eat and drink, but for outdoor group dining, none may be better than All Good Pizza. Its 7,000-square-foot beer garden is ideal for afternoons eating pizza and catching up in a lowkey environment. Panini and pizzas are the stars here; the mushroom pie, sporting a fleet of roasted crimini mushrooms and baby arugula, is a smart choice.

1605 Jerrold Ave, San Francisco, CA 94124
A nighttime scene at an outdoor eating space.
All Good Pizza is the spot to grab a slice and kick it in the Bayview.
All Good Pizza

