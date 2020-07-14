14 Ultra Fresh Salads in San Francisco

Salads are arguably the most maligned of dishes, a droopily reluctant side for people with qualms about ordering fries. In San Francisco, where bountiful produce is just minutes away, salads are often the star of the meal, a glorious and satisfying main course that needs no accompaniment.

While many restaurants in the city have a great meal-sized salad on the menu, this list of 14 salads across San Francisco highlights some of the freshest. From meaty chop salads to grain-laden bowls of greens, there’s a salad here for every appetite.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.