Bar and Skee-Ball lanes at Thriller Social Club Jonathan Fong

Hitting a San Francisco Giants Game? Here’s Where to Eat and Drink Near Oracle Park

Try these restaurants, bars, and breweries around Oracle Park

by Lauren Saria
by Lauren Saria
Jonathan Fong

Delay be dammed the 2022 Major League Baseball season will finally begin on April 7 and that means thousands of Giants fans heading to Oracle Park all summer long. And while it’s true no game is complete without a hot dog, peanuts, and maybe even a nostalgic box of Cracker Jacks, there are also plenty of great places to meet up for a pre-game meal or a post-game drink.

Here’s a guide to a handful of your best options for dining and drinking around Oracle Park — whether you’re craving a great burger and a pint of beer or a Michelin-starred meal.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Red's Java House

pier 30 The Embarcadero S
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 777-5626
This tiny waterfront restaurant, open since 1955, is a veritable piece of San Francisco history overlooking the bay on the corner of Pier 30. It’s a simple menu: choose between several burger and hot dog variations, some topped with chili or cheese, all served on a San Francisco sourdough bun. Wash it down with a cheap beer and meander down the Embarcadero for about a half mile to hit the stadium. 

Nicolas Lannuzel/Flickr

2. Kona's Street Market

32 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94103
It’s about a full mile from Kona’s Street Market over to Oracle Park, but worth the walk if you’re interested in a menu of cocktails pulling inspiration and ingredients from around the globe. Kevin Diedrich and Andrew Chun brought the street market-inspired bar to SoMa in early 2021, debuting a menu divided by continent; Africa and Middle Eastern-inspired drinks include the Funky Cold Medina infused with dates and rose water, while Asian influences appear in the Red + Blue, built on a rum base and crowned with salted jackfruit whip.  

A purple cocktail in a short glass topped with cream. Allison Webber

3. Benu

22 Hawthorne St
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 685-4860
James Beard Award-winning chef Corey Lee’s three Michelin-starred Benu would also make an unexpected post-game destination but for those craving a true destination dining experience, Benu offers one of San Francisco’s best. The tasting menu costs $350 and diners should set aside at least three hours for their meal.

Bill Addison

4. Garaje

475 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 644-0838
Head here for a “zapato,” or a flour tortilla filled with any number of proteins and refried beans, jack cheese, and salsa, then pressed until golden, kind of like a flattened burrito. Fillings span a range of inspirations — think everything from fried chicken to crab cakes to carne asada. The vibe is distinctly grungy but the beers are cold, the food arrives fast, and it’s less than a half mile from the ballpark.  

5. Merkado

130 Townsend St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 227-0500
Longtime Tres employee Fabien Santos flipped the Townsend Street tequila lounge into Merkado, a Mexican restaurant with ample outdoor seating less than a five minute walk from Oracle Park. Beverages focus on agave spirits, mainly either smoky mezcal or tequila, while the food menu offers tacos, tortas, enchiladas, and tamales. Happy hour specials run Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. and first to last pitch during Giants’ home games.

6. Saison

178 Townsend St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 828-7990
A meal at two Michelin-starred Saison after an afternoon game would be a big mood but hey, sometimes that’s what the occasion calls for. The tasting menu at this live-fire restaurant, located just around the corner from the stadium, costs $295 per person and you’ll need a reservation, which can be made on Tock. For an ever so slightly more chill experience, there’s also the Salon at Saison, where an abbreviated tasting menu starts at $195 per diner.

Molly Decoudreaux

7. Thriller Social Club

508 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 706-6568
If a pregame skeeball showdown sounds like the move, then head to Thriller Social Club, the new-ish arcade bar located about a half mile from the stadium. In a two-story space, you’ll find multiple bars and spaces for your group to congregate — and while you might find a couple arcade-style machines, most of the play here centers around midway-style carnival games (think ring toss, basketball shooting contests, and whack-a-mole). Food options also stick to the theme with burgers, pretzels, popcorn, and more. 

Skee-Ball lanes at Thriller Social Club Jonathan Fong

8. Kaiyo Rooftop

701 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 800-8141
This lush oasis soars above the San Francisco skyline just steps from Oracle Park atop the Hyatt Place hotel. Ascend to the roof for a bar and lounge serving tiki-style cocktails, Japanese highballs, and more plus a menu of Nikkei cuisine that blends Japanese and Peruvian ingredients and techniques into dishes like scallop tiradito with passionfruit leche de tigre and a surf and turf sushi roll topped with nori paste. 

A view of the bar at Kaiyo Rooftop. Photos by Anthony Parks & Emilio Salehi, Equal Parts Media

9. Marlowe

500 Brannan St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 777-1413
It’s home to one of the most beloved burgers in San Francisco, but Marlowe has more to give than that horseradish aioli and bacon-topped beauty. Peruse a menu of upscale American classics including steak tartare, an endive and avocado caesar salad, and a grilled pork chop. About a 10 minute walk away from the ballpark, this bistro makes sense for both a pre-game meal or a post-game cocktail. 

The newly refreshed bar at Marlowe. Photos courtesy Drew Altizer Photography

10. Turtle Tower

501 6th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 904-9888
Known as one of the city’s best places to slurp a bowl of chicken pho, Turtle Tower does also serve beef pho, rice plates, and vermicelli noodles piled high with grilled pork, lettuce, mint, and cilantro. The SoMa location is about a mile from Oracle Park but makes an affordable meal before a game. 

Pho ga from Turtle Tower Turtle Tower

11. New Belgium Brewing Taproom & Restaurant

1000a 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 874-9633
It’s a pretty obvious option but you can’t get much closer to the ballpark than New Belgium’s restaurant and taproom, which is just a quick walk across the Third Street bridge. You’ll find the brewery’s usual suspects on tap plus a rotating list of small-batch releases, all of which can be enjoyed with pub fare like chicken wings, burgers, fish and chips, and tacos. 

Bar area at New Belgium Patricia Chang

12. Spark Social SF

601 Mission Bay Boulevard North
San Francisco, CA 94158
Join the outdoor food truck and sangria party at Spark Social, a little more than a half mile from Oracle Park. The lineup of trucks rotates daily, so check the Spark Social Instagram and Twitter accounts for the most up-to-date information. For larger groups, firepit and cabana reservations are available for an hourly fee and online ordering ahead is also an option. 

Aerial view of Spark Social park Spark Social

13. Miller & Lux Restaurant

700 Terry A Francois Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 872-6699
Go ahead and be bougie about it with a meal at celebrity chef Tyler Florence’s Miller & Lux steakhouse, where you can start your meal with oysters and chilled Maine lobster before indulging in dry-aged Black Angus steaks dusted with black truffles. It’ll be a 15 minute walk over to the ballpark when you’re done at the bayfront destination. 

A sliced tomahawk steak on a white plate. Miller & Lux

14. Dumpling Time

191 Warriors Way Ste 101
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 525-4797
You’ll have two locations of this popular dumpling restaurant to choose from if you’re going to a Giants game; the Thrive City outpost is slightly closer and about a 15 minute walk away or you can hit the Design District restaurant, which is a full mile from Oracle Park. Either way, the menu stars dumplings of all shapes and sizes: slippery har gao, fluffy white bao, stuffed shu mai, and sheer bundles of xiao long bao. 

Photo by Grace Cheung

