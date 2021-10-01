Share All sharing options for: 22 San Francisco Restaurants That Are Open on Monday

Believe it or not, you do have options.

Whether you’re in the industry and looking to dine out on your day off or just too exhausted with the start of the week to fathom cooking anything yourself, Monday night can occasionally require a restaurant meal. And yes, there are notoriously slim pickings.

But there are San Francisco restaurants serving excellent pasta, sushi, and tacos to kick off the week. From casual burger spots to beachy seafood shacks, these restaurants are here to answer your every Monday night craving — including the one for frilly bottomed sheng jian bao or fresh, briny oysters.

Here are 22 restaurants (and bars) open on Monday nights in San Francisco.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.