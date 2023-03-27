10 TV-Famous San Francisco Restaurants and Bars

Bay Area residents already know the bounty of innovative food and drinks in San Francisco and are lucky enough to experience it on a daily basis. But when the cameras turn their gaze to our fair city and its restaurants, it’s interesting to note what they focus on. There are obvious spots that get hit nearly every time, such as Swan Oyster Depot, which made appearances on both Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown and Somebody Feed Phil. But there are also some lesser-known places that show the true heartbeat of San Francisco, from fine dining destinations to the diviest dives. Here are 10 San Francisco restaurants and bars that earned some time in the spotlight on the small screen.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.