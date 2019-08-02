 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Colorful murals in the Nisei bathroom Patricia Chang

San Francisco’s 12 Best Restaurant and Bar Bathrooms

Delightful design that doesn’t stop at the table

by Dianne de Guzman and Caleb Pershan Updated
by Dianne de Guzman and Caleb Pershan Updated
Patricia Chang

It’s practically a city mandate: All new restaurant bathrooms in San Francisco must come equipped with trendy patterned wallpaper, Aesop soap, and a sizable, selfie-inviting mirror. An optional diffuser is an acceptable replacement for a Diptyque candle.

It’s easy to poke fun, but who can really object, especially when comparing these luxe lavatories with the tragic pissoirs of the city’s dingiest dive bars. Plus, it’s nice to see restaurants — and yes, even a few bars — add a little bit of whimsy to an otherwise typically-boring part of the building. Most are gender-neutral — as is literally the law for single-occupancy commodes in San Francisco. Here, then, are a look at 12 of San Francisco’s most elegantly appointed restrooms. They’re veritable gallery spaces from which restaurant patrons return to their tables raving like madmen. “Yes, the food is good,” they tell their befuddled companions, “but wait till you see the bathroom.”

Remember: Employees must wash hands before returning to service, and so should everyone.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tope Lounge

1326 Grant Ave
San Francisco, CA 94133
Tope Lounge in North Beach recently overhauled its space, and with it came a cheeky (quite literally) update to the bathroom. The wallpaper is a fun, colorful pattern from local artist Cecilia Granata featuring mushroom-like figures on the wall, that will make patrons do a double-take once they look closer.

Tope

2. Restaurant Nisei

2316 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The sleek, minimalist dining room of Restaurant Nisei is fitting for its level of fine dining and keeps all eyes on the food, but in contrast, the bathroom serves as a more fun, playful side of the restaurant. The mural by Maya Fuji features the artist in her element: here, women are seen primping among, or beneath, beautiful flowers in a daydream-like scene that brings a lovely sense of calm into the bathroom.

Colorful murals in the Nisei bathroom Patricia Chang

3. DecoDance Bar

1160 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Yes, most of us know all about the wallpaper that celebrates Bay Area legends (and if you don’t, here’s a primer), but the bathroom at DecoDance Bar is taking that sentiment of Bay Area Toile in a different direction. Here, the black and white wallpaper shouts out architects, buildings, and artists who’ve made their mark on the Bay Area, but in an abstract, art deco-style font.

James Banares

4. Pizzetta 211

211 23rd Ave
San Francisco, CA 94121
Quaint Outer Richmond pizzeria Pizzetta 211 — roughly the size of a small cafe — charms in many ways. The restroom is one of them: Make sure to look up upon entering, and admire the small TV. It’s installed inside a puppet theatre, screening scenes of Venetian life on loop in black and white.

5. The Progress

1525 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
Yes, the food and drinks at the Progress are enough to keep you preoccupied at the table, but makes sure to sneak off to the bathroom whenever you get a chance. The glitter walls are a feat, requiring 250 pounds of glitter to create that gorgeous, shimmering look.

The Progress

6. Robin

620 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94102
One of San Francisco’s top omakase dining experiences doesn’t stop at the sushi bar. The bathroom at Robin, like the rest of chef/owner Adam Tortosa’s restaurant, is dripping with color and gilded flourishes. Don’t get too distracted or you might miss your next piece of fish.

Color-splashed wallpaper at Robin’s bathroom Patricia Chang

7. DECANT SF

1168 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94103
The owners of SoMa bottle shop and wine bar Decant SF wanted to craft a transportive bathroom experience, and design firm ROY obliged. It’s got its own music, vibe, and general whimsy. The raunchy, technicolor art is cause for a double-take.

The dark blue bathroom at Decant SF Joseph Weaver

8. The Morris

2501 Mariposa St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Diners at the Morris are known to disappear in the restaurant’s bathroom for embarrassing periods of time thanks to its calming video installation of a restroom. Above the sink, a projector plays footage of a drive around Point Reyes, accompanied by light piano music by French composer Eric Satie.

A video plays in the bathroom at the Morris Caleb Pershan

9. LUNA American Brasserie

694 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
The much-loved Scalamandre pattern gets an update in the Luna bathroom, this time with leaping tigers taking over for zebras, over a green background and tiles below. Throw in some unexpected neon lighting on the ceiling, and it’s yet another spot you’ll find yourself proclaiming to others, “Hey, did you check out that bathroom?”

Bathroom at Luna Patricia Chang

10. Lobby Bar

4230 18th St Unit A
San Francisco, CA 94114
The decor of Lobby Bar is filled with luxe details throughout, and the bathroom is no different. There’s the shiny, red ceiling and cabinets, contrasting with with a black-tiled wall — with a selfie-inducing, backlit mirror hanging above the sink — but the wallpaper is the real showstopper. Step up to the wall and look over a collage of dozens of photos of Andy Warhol taken over the years. It’s a fun diversion to see how many photo repeats you can find before ducking back out to the bar.

James Banares

11. Media Noche

3465 19th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Bathroom selfies are de rigeur at Media Noche, a fast-casual Cubano counter in the Mission. Scroll through Instagram, and the location is instantly recognizable (no geotag necessary) thanks to the banana-patterned wallpaper and black-and-white tiles. The rest of the design by studio ROY is easy on the eyes, too.

Metallic blue-green wallpaper with bananas Patricia Chang

12. Old Devil Moon

3472 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
The owners of Bernal Heights bar Old Devil Moon are obsessed with beer, cocktails, and the occult. Quirky, occasionally spooky design features a bathroom with a Ouija board mural, and in a nod to the name, the song “Old Devil Moon” plays in the bathroom on loop, as interpreted by different singers for a bit of variety. Don’t worry: The rest of the bar has its own, more dynamic playlist.

An installation at Old Devil Moon Brett Walker

