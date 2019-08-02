San Francisco’s 12 Best Restaurant and Bar Bathrooms

It’s practically a city mandate: All new restaurant bathrooms in San Francisco must come equipped with trendy patterned wallpaper, Aesop soap, and a sizable, selfie-inviting mirror. An optional diffuser is an acceptable replacement for a Diptyque candle.

It’s easy to poke fun, but who can really object, especially when comparing these luxe lavatories with the tragic pissoirs of the city’s dingiest dive bars. Plus, it’s nice to see restaurants — and yes, even a few bars — add a little bit of whimsy to an otherwise typically-boring part of the building. Most are gender-neutral — as is literally the law for single-occupancy commodes in San Francisco. Here, then, are a look at 12 of San Francisco’s most elegantly appointed restrooms. They’re veritable gallery spaces from which restaurant patrons return to their tables raving like madmen. “Yes, the food is good,” they tell their befuddled companions, “but wait till you see the bathroom.”

Remember: Employees must wash hands before returning to service, and so should everyone.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.