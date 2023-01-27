Smoky, Savory, and Unexpectedly Flavored Desserts Around San Francisco

After a fantastic meal, dessert should be the sweet finale that can really secure a meal’s memorability. But what if it’s too sweet, too rich, or simply too overwhelming? What if your options are another bread pudding, another galette, or yet another chocolate-and-cream concoction? While this can sometimes be the case even in the finest San Francisco restaurants, there are stunning desserts for those who love a light, unusual, tangy, or even savory dessert. Here are 10 rebellious desserts that don’t play by the usual rules.