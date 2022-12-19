 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Katie Newburn Photography

Where to Drink Anything but Wine in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin

Brandy, gin, cordials, even absinthe — the North Bay is a hotbed of locally made spirits and cool places to try them

by Christina Mueller
by Christina Mueller
Katie Newburn Photography

With all due respect to wine as the premier product of the North Bay, there’s a lot more than just cabernet being produced in the region. Dig a little deeper into what people are drinking, and you’ll find a wellspring of boozy beverages including gin, absinthe, whiskey, and mead. Whether you're a North Bay resident interested in shaking up your drinking routine or just visiting but already fatigued after all those flights of wine, here are a dozen places to drink pretty much anything else in the North Bay.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Young & Yonder Spirits

Perhaps best known for their Harbor Of Broken Souls Gin, Sarah and Josh Opatz, the couple behind Young & Yonder Spirits, turn out compelling amaro, vodka, and whiskey.  The gleaming black walls of the tasting room just off of Healdsburg’s main drag frame a chic tasting lounge where brown suede chairs are at home alongside brass fittings. While you savor a Modern G&T made with the H.O.B.S. Gin, nosh on peanuts — choose from margarita, spicy jalapeno, and Virginia salted — and revel in the simple pleasure of a classic bar snack with a classic cocktail. 

449 Allan Ct, Healdsburg, CA 95448
(707) 473-8077
(707) 473-8077
Young & Yonder Spirits

Spirit Works Distillery and Tasting Room

After taking a gander at the gigantic stills just outside Spirit Works tasting room, sidle up to the bar or plop onto a cozy couch to taste the Four Grain Straight Bourbon, Barrel Gin, and other spirits from husband-and-wife team Timo and Ashby Marshall. A rotating menu of three cocktails — December’s include a riff on a hot buttered rum, a rye vodka-cranberry-lime-tonic creation, and a rye whiskey and sloe gin cocktail reminiscent of a spiced Manhattan — can be paired with boozy samples. To ward off hunger, head to the Barlow to find sustenance.

6790 McKinley St #100, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 634-4793
(707) 634-4793
Spirit Works Distillery and Tasting Room

Wilfred's Lounge

A classic 1944 mai tai made with lime, curaçao, and orgeat served in a tiki mug alongside a plate of Spam musubi? Check. Scorpion bowl with a pupu platter? Check. Kitschy tiki decor? Check. Check. Check. This is to say: Tiki culture is alive and well at Wilfred’s Lounge, a bar where Hawaiian shirts are welcome and ukuleles and spontaneous bursts of song are common. Sitting on the patio, Tahitian punch in hand, with views of the Napa River, surrounded by statuesque tikis and a thatched bar, you might just think the trade winds blew you here.

967 1st St, Napa, CA 94559
(707) 690-9957
(707) 690-9957

ArBARetum

Independently owned Napa Valley Distillery was the first distillery to open in Napa since the repeal of Prohibition and produces a range of brandies, tonics, shrubs, and other spirits. Though the main distillery just off Highway 29 houses a tasting bar and the Hollywood Room Cocktail Bar, and Oxbow Market also has a tasting bar, the newly opened Arbaretum in downtown Napa has found a following for its speakeasy vibe (think pressed copper ceiling, shimmery chandeliers) and beautiful cocktails. Pair your nightcap with a plate of Armenian flatbread tacos or an old-fashioned glazed doughnut topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

1149 1st St, Napa, CA 94559
(707) 265-6272
(707) 265-6272

Zuzu

After 20 years of drawing crowds to downtown Napa with a well-executed menu dedicated to the culinary traditions of Northern Spain, Zuzu proprietor Mick Salyer turned his attention to gin, opening a gin-based cocktail bar adjacent to the original restaurant earlier this fall.  The rough-hewn woods and golden-hued walls enhance the tavern vibe while bar manager Josh Weed spins juniper-fueled gold with cocktails like the lavender and rose-scented April Showers or the Capisce, layered with tomato water, basil oil, truffle, and lime. Try one on the new patio.

829 Main St, Napa, CA 94559
(707) 224-8555
(707) 224-8555
Katie Newburn Photography

Also featured in:

California Brandy House

With plenty of burnished wood and cut-out shelves meant to look like pot stills, California Brandy House might feel like stepping into a distillation apparatus rather than a downtown Napa tasting room dedicated to California’s original fermented grape beverage. Grab a seat for a flight of Argonaut and learn about the history of a product that’s been intertwined with wine production since California’s Mission days. Or discover the Cognac-driven spirit and independent ethos behind Germain Robin, a Mendocino-made, French-style brandy that pairs perfectly with a charcuterie and cheese board.

1300 1st St Suite 309, Napa, CA 94559
(707) 732-1200
(707) 732-1200
California Brandy House

Prohibition Spirits Distillery

Perched on the edge of Sonoma Plaza, Prohibition Spirits Distillery’s white-washed and sun-splashed tasting room offers more than 60 spirits, including the company’s original Limoncello di Sonoma, amaro, grappa, and brandy. If you’ve never tried the Absinthe Experience, the cute bottle of absinthe and accompanying samovar are all but irresistible.

452 1st St E Ste E, Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 933-7507
(707) 933-7507

Griffo Distillery & Tasting Bar

A barrel room gussied up with twinkly lights and a wide Persian rug add to the casual yet comfortable atmosphere Petaluma does so well. Design your own spirit flight — White Whiskey, Persimmon Vodka, and Sir Lord Francis Grappa are in season now, but the very popular cold brew coffee liqueur is a must — and relax for a minute with a pre-made charcuterie box or fancy popcorn. For those days when more is more, stay for a house cocktail and food from partner Stockhome; try the Wiener schnitzel or the fried chicken sandwich.

1320 Scott St, Petaluma, CA 94954
(707) 879-8755
(707) 879-8755
Griffo Distillery & Tasting Bar

Heidrun Meadery

Well aware that a fermented beverage made from honey and wild yeast fell out of favor in the 5th century when fermented grain (a.k.a beer) took off, former brewmaster Gordon Hull set to tinkering with mead, looking for ways to make it less sweet. At his pastoral, greenhouse-adjacent tasting room fringed by 16 acres of forage favored by local bees, Hull crafts meads a la methode champenoise that are perfect for a BYO picnic at one of the tables on the grounds. Madras Carrot Blossom is downright earthy, akin to a Belgian saison, while Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Blossom is rich and full-bodied, an able partner for dishes like smoked duck

11925 CA-1, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956
(415) 663-9122
(415) 663-9122
Heidrun Meadery

Zalta Mediterranean

At once the name for a beautiful tidefall in Marin County and the old French spelling for “to the sea,” Almere is the work of restaurateurs Susannah and Olivier Souvestre. Made in a traditional alembic style in a still imported from Bordeaux, France, the French-wheat vodka, espelette chili vodka, London dry gin, and gin made with makrut lime and lemongrass are all worth a sample. Until the owners open a formal tasting room, try the spirits at the bar at Zalta, the couple’s Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Sausalito. The Positano, a riff on a Negroni topped with Aquafaba foam, is a must.

39 Caledonia St, Sausalito, CA 94965
(415) 887-9047
(415) 887-9047
Alamere Spirits

Copita Tequileria y Comida

Chef Joanne Weir’s Mexican restaurant is beloved for the masa tortillas that provide a freshly made underpinning to most dishes. But it’s the extensive 100 percent blue agave tequila list that draws in a curious crowd. Taste a flight of your choice at the bar — it’s especially cozy by the blue and white tile-framed rotisserie towards the back — or stick with a flight of Joanne’s favorites, recommended with an oyster taco or a huitlacoche empanada.

739 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA 94965
(415) 331-7400
(415) 331-7400
Copita Tequileria y Comida

Hanson of Sonoma Tasting Room at Hanson Gallery

Though the mother ship in Sonoma also offers a tasting room with chocolate truffle and caviar pairings for the brand’s well-regarded vodka, Hanson’s Sausalito space is distinctly Marin. Set above an art gallery with views across Richardson Bay to San Francisco, the lounge is framed as much by the view as by the artwork. Start with a Mandarin Greyhound, then pair it with Regis Ova Caviar or Hog Island Oysters. A cheese and charcuterie plate is available for the seafood averse.

669 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA 94965
(415) 332-1815
(415) 332-1815
Natalie and Cody Gantz

