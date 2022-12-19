Share All sharing options for: Where to Drink Anything but Wine in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin

Brandy, gin, cordials, even absinthe — the North Bay is a hotbed of locally made spirits and cool places to try them

With all due respect to wine as the premier product of the North Bay, there’s a lot more than just cabernet being produced in the region. Dig a little deeper into what people are drinking, and you’ll find a wellspring of boozy beverages including gin, absinthe, whiskey, and mead. Whether you're a North Bay resident interested in shaking up your drinking routine or just visiting but already fatigued after all those flights of wine, here are a dozen places to drink pretty much anything else in the North Bay.

