Spread of dishes at Prubechu
Prubechu is bringing the heat to your Super Bowl spread this year.
Patricia Chang

Best Parties, Spreads, and Eats in the Bay for Super Bowl 2022

Chop it up with these 10 deals and meals

by Paolo Bicchieri
Prubechu is bringing the heat to your Super Bowl spread this year.
| Patricia Chang
by Paolo Bicchieri

There’s still a chance the Niners could compete for the glory in Super Bowl VVI, or 56 for non-Greeks. Harkening back to the glory days of Bill Walsh and Joe Montana, the 49ers took a playoff victory from the Cowboys and beat the 0.4 percent chance the NFL gave them this year to reach the Super Bowl. For the rest of us back in the Bay, the odds are the same as ever: can I find something fun to do during the big game?

Whether you’re an at-home tryhard or merely a party-going casual, the Super Bowl is basically an unrecognized national holiday. And any proper holiday demands proper feasting. Thankfully, San Francisco has you covered for kickoff. Though the days of playing at Kezar Stadium and Candlestick Park are long gone, the tradition of getting sloppy drunk and shouting for the red and gold marches on. Don’t forget to peep our list of 22 sports bars in the city from which to catch the game.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Fieldwork Brewing Company

1160 Sixth St
Berkeley, CA 94710
(510) 898-1203
(510) 898-1203
Dotted around the Bay from Sacramento to Monterey, four of the seven Fieldwork Brewing locations will all be streaming the game (Berkeley, San Ramon, Corte Madera, and Sacramento). Since 2014, the Berkeley-born business has spread like a much more positive wildfire throughout NorCal. Home delivery is an option for anyone hosting parties at home. Their “Dreaming in Neon” beer, born right before the pandemic hit in 2020, has been a big hit. 

Fieldwork Brewing brewery at night
The Fieldwork Brewing Taproom in Berkeley offers an outdoor environment for the game.
Fieldwork/Facebook

2. alaMar Kitchen & Bar

100 Grand Ave #111
Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 907-7555
(510) 907-7555
This seafood restaurant, launched by Top Chef Season 18 contestant Nelson German, has $1 oysters. It’s a solid option for craft cocktails and outdoor dining, beyond this outrageous deal from an outrageously talented cook. Make this Oakland restaurant your destination if you have kids or a penchant for oxtail nachos.

Roasted Oysters with salsa verde, pork longaniza and parmesan butter
The $1 oysters at alaMar are no joke.
Dana Plucinski

3. The Boardroom

1600 Powell St
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 982-8898
(415) 982-8898
Though this bar features a plethora of surfboards, it’s a classic North Beach corner to catch all kinds of sports. We’ve hyped this spot in the past, and for good reason. Whether it’s their Tequila Trivia Tuesdays or for the day in question, it’s tough to beat this corner hang.

4. Greens Sports Bar

2239 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 775-4287
(415) 775-4287

A Polk Street institution, alongside notable mention McTeague’s, Greens is a mainstay amongst caves to catch the game. Draft beer, cheap prices, and the unbeatable North Beach ambiance make for a surefire good time for game day.

Greens TEXT

5. Bartlett Hall

242 O'Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 433-4332
(415) 433-4332
If you find yourself in Union Square for the big day, don’t hesitate to drop in to this classy gastropub as they’ll be playing on a big screen projector. Football-specific specials include a $6 sausage, $8 nachos, and $20 pitchers of beer. You can take home a collection of snacks, instead, for $35. 

Outside of Bartlett Hall Bartlett Hall/Instagram

6. Hockey Haven

3625 Balboa St #2603
San Francisco, CA 94121
(415) 752-4413
(415) 752-4413
On Balboa Avenue, in a rare and important spate of businesses amongst rows of houses, lies Hockey Haven, home to one of San Francisco’s least appreciated patios for more than 20 years. A dedicated host of Niners fans turn out at this haunt, too, so expect loud camaraderie and cheap drinks. 

7. Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 566-8700
(415) 566-8700
This set of Sunset shops popped up on the list last year, as it does this year, for good reason. Though the original Underdog Taco on Irving has closed, Underdogs Tres on 9th Avenue and its Outer Sunset companion are family-friendly cantinas to grab a taco Nick’s Style – deep fried – with a high-end tequila.

A spread of tacos and drinks from Underdogs Taco Shop. Underdogs Too

8. Prubechu

2224 Mission St #A
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 853-0671
(415) 853-0671
The Superbowl Munchies Chesa box from Prubechu looks like a powder keg of excellence. For $85, fans of the Mission District destination for Chamorro food will get a cornucopia: red rice, barbecue pork ribs, chicken kelaguen tacos, chicken wings, house chips with wasabi ranch dip and fina’denne. Place orders by noon on February 12 for a Sunday pickup.

9. Celia's by the Beach

4019 Judah St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 759-8741
(415) 759-8741
It’s not just San Franciscans who want to eat Mexican food and watch football. Those in the Sunset show Celia’s love, but so do Daly City dwellers. Come for the raucous energy, full bar, and vegan menu. There are plenty of familiar burrito and nacho options, but it’s a rare Bay Area Mexican restaurant to find Impossible versions of both.

10. 7 Mile House Sports Bar & Grill

2800 Bayshore Blvd
Brisbane, CA 94005
(415) 467-2343
(415) 467-2343
For those with a dog in tow, or who need years of endorsement from now-defunct alt magazine SF Weekly to pick their Super Bowl haunt, 7 Mile House is the spot. The Niners love is palpable. Beer, adobo, and tacos abound. It’s the Bay’s last “mile house,” built around 1858, and still puts up numbers today as a fan favorite.   

7 Mile House
7 Mile House

