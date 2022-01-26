Share All sharing options for: Best Parties, Spreads, and Eats in the Bay for Super Bowl 2022

There’s still a chance the Niners could compete for the glory in Super Bowl VVI, or 56 for non-Greeks. Harkening back to the glory days of Bill Walsh and Joe Montana, the 49ers took a playoff victory from the Cowboys and beat the 0.4 percent chance the NFL gave them this year to reach the Super Bowl. For the rest of us back in the Bay, the odds are the same as ever: can I find something fun to do during the big game?

Whether you’re an at-home tryhard or merely a party-going casual, the Super Bowl is basically an unrecognized national holiday. And any proper holiday demands proper feasting. Thankfully, San Francisco has you covered for kickoff. Though the days of playing at Kezar Stadium and Candlestick Park are long gone, the tradition of getting sloppy drunk and shouting for the red and gold marches on. Don’t forget to peep our list of 22 sports bars in the city from which to catch the game.

