A plate of food.
The tamales at Taqueria Los Mayas are a Clement Street staple.
Taqueria Los Mayas

The 9 San Francisco Tamales Worth Adding to Your Wish List This Holiday Season

When the frozen stuff at Whole Foods just won’t cut it

by Paolo Bicchieri
The tamales at Taqueria Los Mayas are a Clement Street staple.
| Taqueria Los Mayas
by Paolo Bicchieri

Few food items are as lovingly prepared (read: takes a lot of work) and as quickly devoured as tamales on Nochebuena. Nixtamalizing the corn, prepping the stuffing, and steaming the treats en masse is no joke. And the tamales themselves are as diverse as the myriad countries and cultures with their own riffs on the dish. There are pasteles in Puerto Rico, nacatamales in Nicaragua, and hallacas in Venezuela, the first of which is available at Casa Borinqueña here in the Bay. If you’re not hosting or attending any tamaladas this year, make sure to grab your corny delights from any of these nine businesses throughout the Bay.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Taqueria Los Mayas

First cousin to Cantina Los Mayas’ haven for Mexican wine and panuchos, this Richmond District restaurant offers well-made tamales. Unlike the other options on this list, tamales here are (at least so far) not available to be ordered en masse. Instead, the $18 entree includes two tamales, rice, beans, and plenty of cotija cheese and crema.

331 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 548-2800
(415) 548-2800
Food on a plate.
Tamale plate at Taqueria Los Mayas.
Taqueria Los Mayas

Yo También Cantina

This Inner Sunset staple is comprised of winemakers, lavender latte wizkids, and, yes, tamale makers. It’s a bit of a “if you know you know” situation, since the shop doesn’t offer its tamales on a regular basis, but when the four-packs of vegetarian tamales make an appearance, the cantina’s loyal fans mash the purchase button. One order of four costs $16, and the tamales come with optional salsa, pickles, and chili oil for a bit extra. 

205 Hugo St, San Francisco, CA 94122
(628) 219-7622
(628) 219-7622
A package of tamales.
Is there nothing the team at Yo También Cantina can’t do?
Yo También Cantina

Nopalito

The favorite offspring of Divisadero Street fine dining destination Nopa, the Broderick Street location of this business sells an $8 upscale tamale with Ayocote beans, avocado and banana leaves, crema, queso fresco, and salsa chiltomate. The same team is opening a restaurant in the Lower Haight, though you’ll need to head to Broderick Street specifically if you want to ensure a taste of this mighty combo of corn and leaves.  

306 Broderick St, San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 437-0303
(415) 437-0303
Nopalito

Chicano Nuevo

Abraham Nunez, owner and founder of this Mission District and Excelsior pop-up, brought the tamale negro to the city in a big way. While his business looks to take over a space at the base of Bernal Heights in spring 2023, Nunez will pop up here and there (tune in to his Instagram to stay up-to-date) and might just be available to whip up a half-dozen or so tamales if you ask nicely.

1166 Geneva Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112
(415) 715-8771
(415) 715-8771
The tamale negro from Chicano Nuevo. Chicano Nuevo

El Buen Comer

It may have been in Noe Valley where Isabel Caudillo got started, selling tamales at farmer’s markets, but it’s at this permanent location in Bernal Heights where she continues to sell her ultra-popular tamales today. Whether it be the rajas con queso or the pork in salsa verde tamale, you can order a dozen for $44 online.

3435 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 817-1542
(415) 817-1542
The outside of a restaurant.
This restaurant is a San Francisco favorite.
El Buen Comer

Bolita

Emmanuel Galvan, founder and owner of this decadent testament to the power of corn, is on his third year in a row selling tamales for the holidays. He’s tripling his output for this year, putting everything he’s got into his Oakland-based heirloom masa project. Tamale enthusiasts can catch his tent at the Foodwise market on 22nd Street in the Mission District every Thursday, too, while the markets runs from March to November. This year, holiday tamale orders can be picked up at Tahona Mercado on December 21 and 22. Galvan is well-known at this point for his corn sourcing and colorful tortillas

1168 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA 94109

La Palma Mexicatessen

Teresa Rodriguez, also known as Doña Tere, has been making tamales since she was 16 years old. That’s why the thousands of tamales she’s made over the years are all just as good as the last, making the $32.99 you’ll pay for a dozen at this San Francisco staple a bargain. Call at least a week in advance if you plan to get a few orders.

2884 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 647-1500
(415) 647-1500
A hand with a tamale in it.
The team at La Palma are no wannabes.
La Palma Mexicatessen

Primavera

Technically a Sonoma-based company, this Ferry Building mainstay serves outrageously popular tamales all year long. There are classic flavors, but also renditions with more pizzazz like the roasted pumpkin and white cheddar tamale. The woman-owned business has more than 30 years experience doing the damn thing; if you can’t make it to the Ferry Building, place an order online or find a pack in numerous local grocery stores.

1 Ferry Building Marketplace, San Francisco, CA 94105
(707) 939-9350
(707) 939-9350
A plate of food.
A plate of Primavera tamales is not to be missed.
Primavera Tamales

Alicia's Tamales Los Mayas

Many recent San Francisco transplants encounter this business’ items for the first time through its catering arm — Alicia’s is well-situated in the tech lunch world, though that’s more or less done thanks to the pandemic. A graduate of the La Cocina incubator program, Alicia’s is also a huge supporter of local nonprofits and its tamales (including a vegan offering with nopale and garbanzo beans) are available at numerous outlets including Berkeley Bowl and Monterey Market. Place an order by emailing orders@aliciatamaleslosmayas.com, and Alicia’s tamales will also be available for purchase at La Cocina’s first holiday market on Saturday, December 10.

23682 Clawiter Rd, Hayward, CA 94545
(510) 244-7738
(510) 244-7738
Tamales Alicia’s Tamales

Also featured in:

